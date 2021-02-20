Power grid back online after days of outages

Magness said other outages that exist in the state were caused by issues such as broken equipment or fallen trees that are being addressed by the proper utility companies, but are not included in anything mandated by ERCOT.

Many in the Brazos Valley saw relief starting late Wednesday night, when ERCOT directed utilities across the state to begin restoring power to customers as generators across Texas began coming back online. On Friday, only a couple of outages popped up and were addressed throughout the day.

David Werley, Bryan Texas Utilities Executive Director for Business and Customer Operations, thanked BTU employees and customers for their work and patience throughout the past week.

Electricity was trading, according to the Houston Chronicle, at the state maximum of $9,000 per megawatt hour in wholesale markets across the state this week, compared to an average of $22 per megawatt hour in 2020. The Associated Press said the price per megawatt hour reached $9,000 around 10 p.m. Sunday, stayed there for much of Monday and all of Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. On Friday morning, it fell to $35 and kept dropping. At 4 p.m., it was 85 cents.