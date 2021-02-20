Power grid back online after days of outages

The state’s grid operator announced a return to normal operations Friday morning following four days of running on an emergency status that allowed for controlled outages across Texas.
Bill Magness, Electric Reliability Council of Texas President and CEO, told reporters that the change means Texans no longer need to conserve energy as they were previously asked.
ERCOT issued an Energy Emergency Alert 3 at 1:25 a.m. Monday, calling for utilities across the state to implement rolling outages. For many, the controlled outages lasted hours or days due largely to the massive amount of load shed required.
ERCOT officials said this week that Texans were moments away from catastrophic failure that could have left the state in the dark for an indeterminate amount of time when the controlled outages were called for in an effort to balance supply and demand. They said it was necessary, as several generators across the state began tripping offline due to inclement weather at the same time as people were using more power than usual for the time of year.
At 7:30 a.m. Friday, about 34,000 megawatts of generation remained on forced outage due to inclement weather. Of that, nearly 20,000 megawatts is thermal generation; the rest is wind and solar.
As of 8 p.m. Friday, there were 116,156 outages reported in Texas, according to poweroutage.us.
Magness said other outages that exist in the state were caused by issues such as broken equipment or fallen trees that are being addressed by the proper utility companies, but are not included in anything mandated by ERCOT.
Many in the Brazos Valley saw relief starting late Wednesday night, when ERCOT directed utilities across the state to begin restoring power to customers as generators across Texas began coming back online. On Friday, only a couple of outages popped up and were addressed throughout the day.
David Werley, Bryan Texas Utilities Executive Director for Business and Customer Operations, thanked BTU employees and customers for their work and patience throughout the past week.
Electricity was trading, according to the Houston Chronicle, at the state maximum of $9,000 per megawatt hour in wholesale markets across the state this week, compared to an average of $22 per megawatt hour in 2020. The Associated Press said the price per megawatt hour reached $9,000 around 10 p.m. Sunday, stayed there for much of Monday and all of Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. On Friday morning, it fell to $35 and kept dropping. At 4 p.m., it was 85 cents.
The dramatic jump in wholesale prices has translated to high bills for some Texas customers. BTU announced on Twitter that there will not be an increase in rates for its customers since BTU is a municipal utility owned by the city and the rates are set by city rate ordinances. Rates only change if the Bryan City Council changes the electric rate ordinance, which Werley said won’t happen, mostly thanks to the fact that BTU’s generating units continued to operate properly throughout the
emergency.
Even so, the BTU announcement said that since individual usage may have been higher for some during the week, they may see a higher than usual bill.
College Station Utilities said Friday that the “unanticipated costs of supplying electric, water, and wastewater services” to CSU residents increased significantly during the storm, but the city said it will “exhaust all available avenues” to cover those costs before considering rate increases. Mary Ellen Leonard, College Station director of fiscal services, said this includes seeking grant funding and using reserve funding saved up for emergencies such as these to cover the costs.
Rates are discussed by the city council and city staff in August as part of the fiscal year budget process.
Leonard said the impact of the higher wholesale market prices on CSU is not yet known, and that other costs such as paying city employees for times they don’t typically work are still being calculated.
CSU’s announcement also said it will suspend delinquent disconnects and late fees until March 1. The city announcement said that the electric utility never disconnects during freezing weather.
No bills have been sent out that reflect electric usage during this event, the announcement continues. The most recent statements reflect usage only through Feb. 11. Bills covering Feb. 12 through the storm may be higher due to individual usage. CSU said it will work with those needing assistance on payment flexibility.