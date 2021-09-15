Poulenc Trio begins Concerts on Carter Creek season

For 18 years, the Poulenc Trio has been performing the world's greatest music for oboe-bassoon-piano, and on Sunday, residents of the Brazos Valley will have a chance to hear the trio live as the Concerts on Carter Creek begins a new season of free concerts.

The concert will be at 5 p.m. in the sanctuary of First Presbyterian Church, 1100 Carter Creek Parkway in Bryan. The concert will not be broadcast as were last year's concerts, but due to local pandemic conditions, there will not be free child care and no after-concert reception.

Concerts on Carter Creek are a gift to the community from the congregation of First Presbyterian Church.

On Sunday, the Poulenc Trio will perform "Trio Pathétique in D minor" by Mikhail Glinka; "Sonata for Oboe and Piano" by Francis Poulenc, for whom the trio is named; "Fantaisie Concertante sur des thèmes de 'l’Italiana in Algeri' by Gioacchino Rossini; "Trains of Thought," written for the trio by Viet Cuong; "In a Sentimental Mood" and "The Mooche/Black and Tan Fantasy" by Duke Ellington; and Trio for Oboe, Bassoon and Piano" by André Previn.

A Concerts on Carter Creek release said, "The Poulenc Trio is the most active touring piano-wind chamber music ensemble in the world.