Poulenc Trio begins Concerts on Carter Creek season

For 18 years, the Poulenc Trio has been performing the world's greatest music for oboe-bassoon-piano, and on Sunday, residents of the Brazos Valley will have a chance to hear the trio live as the Concerts on Carter Creek begins a new season of free concerts.
The concert will be at 5 p.m. in the sanctuary of First Presbyterian Church, 1100 Carter Creek Parkway in Bryan. The concert will not be broadcast as were last year's concerts, but due to local pandemic conditions, there will not be free child care and no after-concert reception.
Concerts on Carter Creek are a gift to the community from the congregation of First Presbyterian Church.
On Sunday, the Poulenc Trio will perform "Trio Pathétique in D minor" by Mikhail Glinka; "Sonata for Oboe and Piano" by Francis Poulenc, for whom the trio is named; "Fantaisie Concertante sur des thèmes de 'l’Italiana in Algeri' by Gioacchino Rossini; "Trains of Thought," written for the trio by Viet Cuong; "In a Sentimental Mood" and "The Mooche/Black and Tan Fantasy" by Duke Ellington; and Trio for Oboe, Bassoon and Piano" by André Previn.
A Concerts on Carter Creek release said, "The Poulenc Trio is the most active touring piano-wind chamber music ensemble in the world.
"Since its founding in 2003, the trio has performed in 45 U.S. states and at music festivals around the world, including the Ravello Festival in Italy, the San Miguel de Allende Festival in Mexico, and the White Nights Festival in Russia, where the group toured and premiered two new works with violinist Hilary Hahn."
Alexander Vvedenskiy, oboe, Bryan Young, bassoon, and Irina Kaplan Lande, piano, comprise the Poulenc Trio.
Vvedenskiy won the Grand Prize and the special "Mozart-Wunderkind" Prize in the Vienna-Classic International Competition, second prize in the International Radio Competition for Young Musicians Concertino Prague, and the Philadelphia Orchestra Greenfield Competition. He has been principal oboist for the Louisville Orchestra since 2015.
Young is prizewinner of the 2002 Gillet International Bassoon Competition and he has appeared as soloist with the National Symphony and Baltimore Symphony Orchestras, as well as in recitals across the United States and around the world. Young is principal bassoonist of the Baltimore Chamber Orchestra and performs regularly with the IRIS Chamber Orchestra in Memphis.
Lande is winner of the Baltimore Chamber Music Award and the Montpelier Recital Competition. She has appeared in the Yale Gordon Concert Series, the Bachanalia Recital Series and the New York Times Young Performers Series. She is on the piano faculty at the Peabody Institute.
The Washington Post wrote, “The Poulenc Trio brought an intriguing and beautifully played program ... urbane and sophisticated with near-effortless lightness and grace. The Poulenc Trio does its namesake proud!”
The Tulsa World wrote, “The Poulenc Trio’s performance was shot through with an irrepressible sweetness ... musicians whose playing brought the near-capacity crowd to its feet!”