Post Oak Mall continues strong at 40

Taste of the Tropics opened at Post Oak Mall in 1984 and was founded and formerly owned by Katyla and Thomas Boykin, who worked with Texas A&M University students by providing training and mentorship, Loy said.

“Working in the mall is where I got my start back in the '80s. I worked for JC Penney,” Loy said. “Post Oak Mall and malls across America have been a great driver for employment for young people. We hope we can continue to do that for many, many years to come.”

Thomas Boykin said Post Oak Mall is important to the community as both a shopping center and employment hub. As Bryan-College Station continues to grow, the mall has kept up with the times by bringing in new events and specialty shops, he said.

“I believe this mall provides that stepping stone for many young people to get started, and especially back when I was working this was the main attraction for college students who truly needed the money,” Thomas Boykin said. “It wasn’t so much their first job, but there was a case where they needed the money to get through school and Post Oak Mall has proved that for many, many years.”