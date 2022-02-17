Post Oak Mall continues strong at 40

Post Oak Mall turned out thousands when it first opened its doors to the public on Feb. 17, 1982, with 80 stores and four anchors. Forty years later, the College Station mall remains vibrant and healthy.
Post Oak Mall invited shoppers to a ceremonial ribbon cutting Thursday that kicked off 40th anniversary celebrations with food, prizes and a few words from mall general manager Paul Loy and Glen Brewer, president of the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce.
Over the past 40 years, Post Oak Mall has remained one of the biggest economic drivers in College Station through the jobs, property taxes and sales taxes it generates, Brewer said.
“They are always thinking outside the box, they’re always looking toward the future and they’re always ready to reinvent themselves to serve us and provide a place for us to shop,” Brewer said. “I just really look forward to the next 10 years being out here for the 50th.”
The mall has grown considerably, now consisting of 125 stores with six anchors and a 13-unit food court that was added in 2009.
“The mall has prospered along with the College Station and Bryan for the last 40 years. We’re proud to be part of this great community and we hope for another 40 wonderful years to come,” Loy said.
Taste of the Tropics opened at Post Oak Mall in 1984 and was founded and formerly owned by Katyla and Thomas Boykin, who worked with Texas A&M University students by providing training and mentorship, Loy said.
“Working in the mall is where I got my start back in the '80s. I worked for JC Penney,” Loy said. “Post Oak Mall and malls across America have been a great driver for employment for young people. We hope we can continue to do that for many, many years to come.”
Thomas Boykin said Post Oak Mall is important to the community as both a shopping center and employment hub. As Bryan-College Station continues to grow, the mall has kept up with the times by bringing in new events and specialty shops, he said.
“I believe this mall provides that stepping stone for many young people to get started, and especially back when I was working this was the main attraction for college students who truly needed the money,” Thomas Boykin said. “It wasn’t so much their first job, but there was a case where they needed the money to get through school and Post Oak Mall has proved that for many, many years.”
New celebratory events with the number 40 or the '80s as the general theme will pop up throughout the year such as meet and greets with characters such as the Ninja Turtles, a game night themed '80s throwback, 40 items or $40 giveaways, and a fashion show, Post Oak Mall and Richland Mall marketing director Brad King said.
“I grew up in the malls so it’s kind of neat to see it come back around. We’re leasing up and it’s going to be a great year for us. We have stores getting booked and we’re going to do some great events,” King said.
Post Oak Mall has prided itself as a “place of first” whether it’s a first job or a child meeting Santa Claus, it has created thousands of memories over 40 years that it plans to showcase with photographs by the display window located near Encore Shoes.