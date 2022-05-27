Pools in BCS open for summer, lifeguards needed

With temperatures remaining in the 90s this Memorial Day weekend, pools in Bryan-College Station would be a natural place to spend some time.

But a lifeguard shortage at Cindy Hallaran Pool in College Station has delayed the pool opening, according to Steve Wright, College Station’s director of Parks and Recreation.

This isn’t just inclusive of College Station, Wright said, but lifeguard shortages have been a problem across Texas. In May 2021, The Eagle reported that the city of Bryan’s three outdoor pools would have a limited recreational swimming schedule due to a shortage of lifeguards.

“As we're transitioning into these different time periods, a variety of different cities and organizations are just having staffing challenges,” Wright said. “The reality is we saw this coming probably six to eight weeks ago. We were fortunate enough to [raise] starting pay to help incentivize some first-time lifeguards, with a new starting rate of pay [$12 per hour], to be able to hopefully recruit people that had not been a lifeguard in the past. So that proved to have some success.”

Wright said the recreation department would like to have certified guards rotate between the Cindy Hallaran and Adamson Lagoon pools.

“For the summer we'd like to be in the 30 to 35 range of certified lifeguards ready to go. Right now we're anywhere from six to eight lifeguards,” he said. “If luck falls our way, we might even be able to make adjustments a little bit earlier than what we predicted. We're just trying to take a safe and precautionary approach to this.”

To apply for a lifeguard position, visit governmentjobs.com/careers/cstx.

As a reminder, Wright urged residents to not rely on lifeguards solely, but for everyone to keep an eye out for each other. In addition, residents are also asked to remember water safety, especially when it comes to children in pools, according to Chris Kelly, an assistant chief with the College Station Fire Department.

Kelly said small children should not be left unattended while swimming, and if they are not proficient to ensure they have proper floatation devices.

“Whether the child is in a pool, a lake, having some sort of life jacket or some sort of personal floatation device is important,” he said. “Safe diving is also important. If someone was to have an accident in a pool, whether they dove into shallow water and either hit their head or something, there could be some injuries that they sustained. Make sure you only do diving in areas that you can see the bottom and know the depth of the water.”

Josh Varner, a battalion chief with the College Station Fire Department, said anyone supervising people in a pool should be focused and not distracted.

“They shouldn’t be on a cell phone or reading a book or anything that is distracting them from actively watching their child in the pool,” he said. “[Adults at the pool] need to watch or refrain from alcohol consumption while swimming and everyone should make sure to wear sunscreen and be looking out after each other.”

With personal floatation devices being placed on a child, Varner said residents should make sure it's properly fitting, so the child won’t slip out of it or go underwater with it.

Mark Wilson, media relations specialist with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, said every year from May through August, they see a spike in drownings.

“These are preventable; it really takes parents and caregivers being extremely vigilant and understanding the dangers that come with being around any body of water,” he said. “We've seen cases where children drown in very, very small water. So we want to make sure that when parents go out to the pool, they're going to be careful.”

Fifteen children have died in drownings throughout the state in 2022, nine occurring in pools, three in ponds or creeks, two in bathtubs and one in a bucket; and in 2021, three children drowned over Memorial Day weekend, Wilson said.

“It takes a split second and your child can be at the bottom of a pool. We really want to make sure parents going into this holiday weekend are ready to have fun and have a good time. And we want to make sure that they stay safe,” he said. “We always do stress the heat this time of year is also incredibly dangerous for children and even the elderly, so we encourage parents to keep in mind, don't leave your children in cars and don't leave them exposed to sun for long periods of time.”

College Station public pools:

Cindy Hallaran Pool, 1600 Rock Prairie Road, open from June 4-12, Saturday through Sunday from Noon-7 p.m.; open from June 13-Aug. 14 (closed on July 4), Monday through Friday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday through Sunday from Noon-7 p.m. Admission: $3/person, free admission for children two and under.

Adamson Lagoon, 1900 Anderson, open from May 31-Aug. 14, Monday through Friday from 1-7 p.m., Saturday through Sunday from Noon-7 p.m.; open from Aug. 20-Sept. 5, Saturday through Sunday from Noon-7 p.m.; Memorial Day Weekend (May 28-30) from Noon-6 p.m.; Independence Day (July 4) from Noon-6 p.m.; Labor Day (Sept. 5) from Noon-6 p.m. Admission: $6/person, free admission for children two and under.

Both the splash pads in College Station will be open daily and are free for the public: Fun for All Playground Splash Pad, 1000 Krenek Tap Road; W.A. Tarrow Splash Pad, 1000 Eleanor St.

For more information on College Station public pools, visit cstx.gov/departments___city_hall/parks/pools.

Bryan public pools:

Bryan Aquatic Center, 3100 Oak Ridge Drive, open from May 30 – Aug. 14: Lap Swim, Monday through Friday from 5:30 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.; Saturday through Sunday, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Recreation Swim, Tuesday through Sunday from 1 p.m. – 7 p.m. Admission for children ages four to 11 is $2, adults $3.

Sadie Thomas Pool, 129 Moss St., open from May 30 – Aug. 14; Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Saturday through Sunday from 1 p.m. – 7 p.m. Admission for children ages four to 11 is $2, adults $3.

Henderson Harbor pool will have a delayed opening for the 2022 season to allow for the completion of necessary maintenance. The pool is estimated to open for the season in mid-June.

For more information on Bryan public pools, visit bryantx.gov/parks-and-recreation/pools-and-aquatic-facilities.

