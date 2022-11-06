Polling locations open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8

In preparation of Election Day on Tuesday, residents across the Brazos Valley have their final chance to cast their vote in the November midterm election.
Voters will be asked for identification at polling center. Valid forms of ID include a voter ID card, a valid Texas driver’s license and a passport.
For more information about Brazos County elections, visit brazosvotes.org.
Brazos County
There are 25 polling voting sites in Brazos County open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.:
Millican Community Center: 22284 Pierce Street in Millican
College Station Meeting and Training Facility: 1603 Graham Road in College Station
Galilee Baptist Church: 804 N. Logan in Bryan
Zion Church of Kurten: 977 N. FM 2038 in Kurten
Parkway Baptist Church: 1501 Southwest Parkway in College Station
College Heights Assembly of God: 4100 Old College Road in Bryan
First Baptist Church – Bryan: 3100 Cambridge Drive in Bryan
Beacon Baptist Church: 2001 East Villa Maria Road in Bryan
Bryan Ballroom: 701 Palasota Drive in Bryan
Brazos County Election Admin Office in the Ruth McLeod Training Room: 300 E WJB Parkway, Suite 100 in Bryan
Memorial Student Center (MSC) Texas A&M Campus Room 2406 (2nd floor): 275 Joe Routt Blvd, in College Station
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church: 1505 Dansby Street in Bryan
Texas A&M College of Medicine: 8447 Riverside Parkway in Bryan
Lincoln Center: 1000 Eleanor in College Station
College Station City Hall (Bush 4141 Community Room): 1101 Texas Avenue in College Station
College Station ISD Admin. Building: 1812 Welsh in College Station
Fellowship Freewill Baptist Church: 1228 W. Villa Maria Road in Bryan
Castle Heights Baptist Church: 4504 E. Hwy 21 in Bryan
St. Francis Episcopal Church: 1101 Rock Prairie Road in College Station
A&M Church of Christ: 2475 Earl Rudder Freeway in College Station
Arena Hall: 2906 Tabor Road in Bryan
Brazos Center: 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan
Wellborn Baptist Church: 14575 FM 2154 Road in College Station
Living Hope Baptist Church: 4170 State Highway 6 South in College Statio
Church Of The Nazarene: 2122 E. William J Bryan Parkway in Bryan
Grimes County
There are 10 polling voting sites in Grimes County open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.:
Grimes County Courthouse: 100 S. Main Street in Anderson
Iola Community Center: 7264 Main Street in Iola
Progressive Center: 615 W. Virginia Street in Navasota
Plantersville Town Hall: 11335 Lodge Lane in Plantersville
Whitehall Community Center: 14536 FM 362 in Navasota
Navasota Center: 101 Stadium Drive in Navasota
Bedias Community Center: 3652 Main Street in Bedias
Richards VFD: 11136 FM 149 East in Richards
Keith Community Center: 8808 CR 172 in Iola
Todd Mission City Hall: 21718 FM 1774 in Todd Mission
Leon County
There are 14 polling voting sites in Leon County open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.:
Centerville Municipal Building: 325 East St. Mary's in Centerville
Centerview Community Center: 7965 FM 811 in Centerville
Leona Community Center: 167 Hwy 977 East in Leona
Masonic Lodge: 150 N 3rd Street in Normangee
Flynn Fire Department: 8039 CR 451 in Normangee
Hilltop Fire Department: South Spring Road in Hilltop Lakes
Marquez Community Center: 141 N Pearl in Marquez
Jewett Civic Center - Community Room: 111 N. Robinson Avenue in Jewett
Concord Community Center: 1117 CR 3481 in Jewett
Buffalo Civic Center: 941 N Hill in Buffalo
Former Senior Center Back of JP's Office: 924 Commerce St. East in Buffalo
County Barn #2: 119 W Front in Oakwood
Flo Community Center: 15789 FM 831 in Buffalo
Victory Baptist Church: 10584 State Highway 7 East in Centerville
Madison County
There are five polling voting sites in Madison County open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.:
Midway Community Center: 5612 School Loop in Midway
Elwood Baptist Church: 14527 OSR in Midway
Courthouse Room 108: 101 W. Main Street in Madisonville
North Zulch School Gym: 11390 Fifth Street in North Zulch
Sand Prairie Baptist Church: 12652 FM 1452 West in Normangee
Milam County
There are seven polling voting sites in Milam County open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.:
Milam County Clerk’s Office: 806 N. Crockett Avenue in Cameron
Cameron Housing Authority: 704 W. 6th Street in Cameron
Buckholts Community Center: 110 W. Main Street in Buckholts
Rockdale George Hill Patterson Center: 609 Mill Street in Rockdale
Thorndale V.F.W.: 302 E. Moerbe in Thorndale
Milano Volunteer Fire Department: 305 US 79 in Milano
Gause VFD: 102 Main Street in Gause
Robertson County
There are 11 polling sites in Robertson County open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.:
Calvert Fire Station: 700 Railroad Street in Calvert
New Elam Church Fellowship Hall: 504 W. Brenken Street in Wheelock
Pridgeon Center: 351 Crooks Lane in Franklin
Justice of the Peace #4: 113 Jack Street in Bremond
Seale Fire Station: 10473 F.M. 937 in Seale
Church at Five Points: 9157 F.M. 2549 in Bryan
Easterly Fire Station: 112 Fire Station Road in Franklin
New Baden Community Center: 3623 Oak Street in Franklin
Teal Center: 1302 Milton Street in Hearne
Christian Faith Center Cross Points Church: 606 E. Evans Street in Hearne
Washington County
There are 14 polling sites in Washington County open Tuesday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.:
Frieden’s Church of Washington: 322 F.M. 155 East in Washington
Fairgrounds Event Center: 1305 E. Blue Bell Road in Brenham
St. Matthew Lutheran Church Education Building: 8819 F.M. 2621 in Brenham
Silver Wings Ballroom: 4100 State Highway 105 in Brenham
Chappell Hill Volunteer Fire Department: 5295 Main Street in Chappell Hill
VFW Hall: 1200 East Tom Green in Brenham
Salem Lutheran Church: 1500 Salem Road in Brenham
American Legion Hall: 903 North Park in Brenham
St. Peter’s Lutheran Church: 8201 Old Gay Hill Road in Brenham
St. John Lutheran Church: 6605 Old Independence in Brenham
Berlin-Mill Creek-Zionsville: 101 Lillie Lange Road in Brenham
Blinn College Student Center: 1007 Walter Schwartz Way in Brenham
Burton Community Hall: 13100 W. Washington in Burton
Emmanuel Lutheran Church: 6700 Wickel Road in Burton