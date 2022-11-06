Polling locations open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8

In preparation of Election Day on Tuesday, residents across the Brazos Valley have their final chance to cast their vote in the November midterm election.

Voters will be asked for identification at polling center. Valid forms of ID include a voter ID card, a valid Texas driver’s license and a passport.

For more information about Brazos County elections, visit brazosvotes.org.

Brazos County

There are 25 polling voting sites in Brazos County open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

Millican Community Center: 22284 Pierce Street in Millican

College Station Meeting and Training Facility: 1603 Graham Road in College Station

Galilee Baptist Church: 804 N. Logan in Bryan

Zion Church of Kurten: 977 N. FM 2038 in Kurten

Parkway Baptist Church: 1501 Southwest Parkway in College Station

College Heights Assembly of God: 4100 Old College Road in Bryan

First Baptist Church – Bryan: 3100 Cambridge Drive in Bryan

Beacon Baptist Church: 2001 East Villa Maria Road in Bryan

Bryan Ballroom: 701 Palasota Drive in Bryan

Brazos County Election Admin Office in the Ruth McLeod Training Room: 300 E WJB Parkway, Suite 100 in Bryan

Memorial Student Center (MSC) Texas A&M Campus Room 2406 (2nd floor): 275 Joe Routt Blvd, in College Station

New Zion Missionary Baptist Church: 1505 Dansby Street in Bryan

Texas A&M College of Medicine: 8447 Riverside Parkway in Bryan

Lincoln Center: 1000 Eleanor in College Station

College Station City Hall (Bush 4141 Community Room): 1101 Texas Avenue in College Station

College Station ISD Admin. Building: 1812 Welsh in College Station

Fellowship Freewill Baptist Church: 1228 W. Villa Maria Road in Bryan

Castle Heights Baptist Church: 4504 E. Hwy 21 in Bryan

St. Francis Episcopal Church: 1101 Rock Prairie Road in College Station

A&M Church of Christ: 2475 Earl Rudder Freeway in College Station

Arena Hall: 2906 Tabor Road in Bryan

Brazos Center: 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan

Wellborn Baptist Church: 14575 FM 2154 Road in College Station

Living Hope Baptist Church: 4170 State Highway 6 South in College Statio

Church Of The Nazarene: 2122 E. William J Bryan Parkway in Bryan

Grimes County

There are 10 polling voting sites in Grimes County open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

Grimes County Courthouse: 100 S. Main Street in Anderson

Iola Community Center: 7264 Main Street in Iola

Progressive Center: 615 W. Virginia Street in Navasota

Plantersville Town Hall: 11335 Lodge Lane in Plantersville

Whitehall Community Center: 14536 FM 362 in Navasota

Navasota Center: 101 Stadium Drive in Navasota

Bedias Community Center: 3652 Main Street in Bedias

Richards VFD: 11136 FM 149 East in Richards

Keith Community Center: 8808 CR 172 in Iola

Todd Mission City Hall: 21718 FM 1774 in Todd Mission

Leon County

There are 14 polling voting sites in Leon County open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

Centerville Municipal Building: 325 East St. Mary's in Centerville

Centerview Community Center: 7965 FM 811 in Centerville

Leona Community Center: 167 Hwy 977 East in Leona

Masonic Lodge: 150 N 3rd Street in Normangee

Flynn Fire Department: 8039 CR 451 in Normangee

Hilltop Fire Department: South Spring Road in Hilltop Lakes

Marquez Community Center: 141 N Pearl in Marquez

Jewett Civic Center - Community Room: 111 N. Robinson Avenue in Jewett

Concord Community Center: 1117 CR 3481 in Jewett

Buffalo Civic Center: 941 N Hill in Buffalo

Former Senior Center Back of JP's Office: 924 Commerce St. East in Buffalo

County Barn #2: 119 W Front in Oakwood

Flo Community Center: 15789 FM 831 in Buffalo

Victory Baptist Church: 10584 State Highway 7 East in Centerville

Madison County

There are five polling voting sites in Madison County open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

Midway Community Center: 5612 School Loop in Midway

Elwood Baptist Church: 14527 OSR in Midway

Courthouse Room 108: 101 W. Main Street in Madisonville

North Zulch School Gym: 11390 Fifth Street in North Zulch

Sand Prairie Baptist Church: 12652 FM 1452 West in Normangee

Milam County

There are seven polling voting sites in Milam County open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

Milam County Clerk’s Office: 806 N. Crockett Avenue in Cameron

Cameron Housing Authority: 704 W. 6th Street in Cameron

Buckholts Community Center: 110 W. Main Street in Buckholts

Rockdale George Hill Patterson Center: 609 Mill Street in Rockdale

Thorndale V.F.W.: 302 E. Moerbe in Thorndale

Milano Volunteer Fire Department: 305 US 79 in Milano

Gause VFD: 102 Main Street in Gause

Robertson County

There are 11 polling sites in Robertson County open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

Calvert Fire Station: 700 Railroad Street in Calvert

New Elam Church Fellowship Hall: 504 W. Brenken Street in Wheelock

Pridgeon Center: 351 Crooks Lane in Franklin

Justice of the Peace #4: 113 Jack Street in Bremond

Seale Fire Station: 10473 F.M. 937 in Seale

Church at Five Points: 9157 F.M. 2549 in Bryan

Easterly Fire Station: 112 Fire Station Road in Franklin

New Baden Community Center: 3623 Oak Street in Franklin

Teal Center: 1302 Milton Street in Hearne

Christian Faith Center Cross Points Church: 606 E. Evans Street in Hearne

Washington County

There are 14 polling sites in Washington County open Tuesday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

Frieden’s Church of Washington: 322 F.M. 155 East in Washington

Fairgrounds Event Center: 1305 E. Blue Bell Road in Brenham

St. Matthew Lutheran Church Education Building: 8819 F.M. 2621 in Brenham

Silver Wings Ballroom: 4100 State Highway 105 in Brenham

Chappell Hill Volunteer Fire Department: 5295 Main Street in Chappell Hill

VFW Hall: 1200 East Tom Green in Brenham

Salem Lutheran Church: 1500 Salem Road in Brenham

American Legion Hall: 903 North Park in Brenham

St. Peter’s Lutheran Church: 8201 Old Gay Hill Road in Brenham

St. John Lutheran Church: 6605 Old Independence in Brenham

Berlin-Mill Creek-Zionsville: 101 Lillie Lange Road in Brenham

Blinn College Student Center: 1007 Walter Schwartz Way in Brenham

Burton Community Hall: 13100 W. Washington in Burton

Emmanuel Lutheran Church: 6700 Wickel Road in Burton