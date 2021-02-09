Poll: College Station residents against restricted occupancy

“I think it’s really great anytime

we have a large attendance, whether it’s a virtual meeting or in person, it’s nice to see people participating and engaging in the process,” she said. “And, of course, with ROO, we know this is a hot-button topic, so we welcome all comments and all perspectives from both sides of the issue in this public engagement process.”

All three ROO public input meetings are open to all community members who want to participate. Content is identical in each meeting, but all three have a specific group they are focused on so that staff members can try to tailor the discussion to certain groups. Monday’s meeting was meant to be for the real estate, investor and development community, the Feb. 16 meeting is focused on neighborhood groups and associations, and the Feb. 22 meeting is geared toward students.

An online survey was scheduled to launch Monday night, but as of 9:30 p.m., the College Station website was still down. The website, cstx.gov, has been unavailable since Thursday afternoon due to a hardware failure with the city’s third-party vendor. The survey is scheduled to close on Feb. 26.