Police searching for endangered missing man in College Station

UPDATE: College Station Police say Noble Holt Douglass II has been safely located.

The College Station Police Department is informing residents of an endangered missing man, Noble Holt Douglass II, who is possibly armed with a handgun.

The police department tweeted that people should not approach Douglass, and if seen call 911.

Police say Douglass was last seen at about 8:10 a.m. on Tuesday in the Castlegate II subdivision wearing a blackish gray shirt, jeans and ski/snow boots. Holt is 51 years old, 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 210 pounds.

An endangered missing person is someone who is believed by law enforcement to be in danger of death or serious bodily injury, police said on Twitter.