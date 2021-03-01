 Skip to main content
Police respond to three-vehicle accident on Texas 6 in Bryan
Accident on Texas 6 in Bryan

Bryan police officers worked a three-vehicle accident on the northbound lanes of Texas 6 near Texas 21 Monday afternoon.

The accident resulted in one car rolling over. One person involved was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The northbound lanes of Texas 6 near the scene of the accident were closed for around 30 minutes while awaiting the scene to be cleared, but have since reopened.

