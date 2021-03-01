Police respond to three-vehicle accident on Texas 6 in Bryan

Bryan police officers worked a three-vehicle accident on the northbound lanes of Texas 6 near Texas 21 Monday afternoon.
The accident resulted in one car rolling over. One person involved was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
The northbound lanes of Texas 6 near the scene of the accident were closed for around 30 minutes while awaiting the scene to be cleared, but have since reopened.
Officers are working an accident on the northbound lanes of North Earl Rudder Freeway near State Highway 21. Expect delays in the area. pic.twitter.com/MPXZ584Oc9— Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) March 1, 2021