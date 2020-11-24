 Skip to main content
Police investigating after man discovered dead at College Station hotel
Police investigating after man discovered dead at College Station hotel

Emergency lights, police, file photo

College Station police detectives and a crime scene unit were investigating Tuesday after a man's body was found at the America's Best Value Inn in College Station.

The man had not been identified Tuesday afternoon, pending notification of family members, police said.

Police said officers responded to the hotel for a welfare concern after the man missed his check-out time.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the man's death, police said, adding there is no danger to the public.

This is a developing story and more information will be added when available.

