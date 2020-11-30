Police identify dead man discovered at College Station hotel last week; investigation ongoing

College Station police have identified the man found dead last week in a hotel room as a 39-year-old Normangee man.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding Freddy Dean Brent Aguirre Jr.'s death is continuing, officials said in a Twitter post on Monday that indicated domestic violence played a role. Investigators are treating the death as a homicide, the department said in the tweet.

Aguirre's body was found Tuesday at the America's Best Value Inn in College Station.

Detectives said a woman who knew Aguirre was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and is cooperating in the investigation.

Police said officers initially responded to the hotel for a welfare concern after Aguirre Jr. missed his check-out time.