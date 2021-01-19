 Skip to main content
Police: Bryan man arrested after shooting at vehicle
Police: Bryan man arrested after shooting at vehicle

Bryan police arrested a 23-year-old man Tuesday after he allegedly shot at a moving vehicle, causing the car to crash into a tree.

According to authorities, police were dispatched to the 100 block of Pleasant Street around 6:19 a.m. Tuesday after  Jacquez Punchard allegedly shot at a car carrying three adults. The vehicle crashed into a tree; no injuries were reported.

Punchard was arrested without incident at around 12:55 p.m. He is being held on three charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

He remains in the Brazos County Jail on $399,999 bond.

