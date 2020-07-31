You have permission to edit this article.
Police arrest suspect in Bryan shooting Friday morning
breaking

Police arrest suspect in Bryan shooting Friday morning

Police said they have arrested the suspect involved in a Bryan shooting Friday morning that left two victims with non-life-threatening injuries from gunshot wounds.

Police said the suspect, Taron Devault of Bryan, was identified and located in the 5700 block of Paseco Place in Bryan around 9 a.m., where he was taken into custody without incident. Police said Devault is being charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm and multiple warrants.

Police said officers responded at 8:05 a.m. to a report of a shooting at the 3200 block of Finfeather Road and found two people with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds upon arrival. Police said it was determined the shooting occurred in the 2700 block of Poplar Circle in Bryan and the victims fled to the 3200 block of Finfeather Road.

