It is that time of the year: Aggie Family Weekend is here. Beginning today, families of Texas A&M students can attend a multitude of events across campus and throughout the Bryan-College Station community.

“It’s a weekend that is dedicated to Aggie parent and families, and it really just gives our Aggies a chance to express their gratitude to those individuals that have made an impact on their life,” according to Alex Hersperger, coordinator of parent and family programming for New Student and Family Programs.

Aggie Ring Day will open the weekend on Thursday and run through Friday. Nearly 6,700 students will receive their rings, a press release said.

Friday events include: an Aggies and Mentors end of year reception at 4:30 p.m. at Memorial Student Center; Corps of Cadets Unit Awards and Family Weekend Review at 5:30 p.m. at Simpson Drill Field; Spring Concert Series at Aggie Park at 7 p.m. featuring Grace Gardner and headliner Charlotte Sands; and a Family Weekend yell practice at 10 p.m. at Kyle Field.

Saturday is filled with events — from the 38th annual Rock the CASA 5K Run raising money for Kappa Alpha Theta at 8 a.m. to the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band awards at 8:30 a.m. at Rudder Auditorium and the Singing Cadets Spring Concert at 7 p.m. at Rudder.

Additional Saturday events include the Downtown Bryan Street and Art Fair at 10 a.m.; Shopping on the Square at 11 a.m. at Century Square in College Station; a Family Weekend tailgate at 12:30 p.m. at Aggie Park; the Un Dia Con Su Aggie sponsored by the Hispanic Presidents’ Council at 1 p.m. at Rudder Tower; the Lavender Graduation Celebration sponsored by the LGBTQ+ Pride Center at 3 p.m. at Memorial Student Center; and the Memorial Student Center Committee for the Awareness of Mexican-American Culture is sponsoring Latinx Theatre at 6 p.m. at Rudder Forum.

The Corps of Cadets also is sponsoring the Fish Drill Team demonstration at 12:45 p.m., followed by a Ross Volunteer Company drill demonstration at 1:15 p.m. and a Parsons Mounted Cavalry Family Weekend Review at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at The Corps of Cadets Quadrangle.

Aggie Family Weekend will preview the 2023 football team during the Maroon & White Spring Game at 3 p.m. at Kyle Field. Other athletic events include baseball and soccer games, as well as tennis matches throughout the weekend.

The Gladiator Dash 5K Mud Run to raise money for Still Creek Ranch, a local boys and girls home, will begin at 8 a.m. Sunday at the Brazos Valley Off-Road Ranch in Bryan with Kyle Field Day taking place at noon at Kyle Field.

To purchase tickets, RSVP or view the full list of Aggie Family Weekend events, visit familyweekend.tamu.edu/events.