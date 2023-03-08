Plans were outlined for the College Station school district’s Long Range Facilities and Bond Planning Committee during a special school board meeting Wednesday.

Lizzy Johnson, who will serve in a facilitator role as a third-party advocate and is the founder of TransCend4, spoke to the board on what the committee’s process will be and the desired endgame of reaching a consensus and commitment regarding the district’s vision for facilities.

The first of six committee meetings is set for April 4 with the final meeting scheduled for May 8. If a bond is called, Johnson said the board must have the decision made by the second week of August to be placed on the ballot in November.

The district is currently in the process of putting together the list of 48 committee members, who will be split into six tables of eight people during meetings. Johnson outlined a “smattering” of people who should be considered for the committee, including parents, grandparents, students, business and civic leaders, alumni, chamber of commerce, educators, administrators, volunteers, community members and retirees.

“These people in this committee are representing your voters, basically,” Johnson said. “They’re there to make decisions that the voters will ultimately have to go to the ballot box and really make that decision for.”

College Station Superintendent Mike Martindale said the district’s goal is to have the list of committee members finalized by the end of this week and be put to a vote at the board’s March 21 regular meeting. The list of committee members will be included on the meeting agenda.

Martindale noted no board members or central office administrators will be assigned to a table or will be voting members during committee meetings, but they can attend the meetings in groups of three. Martindale said the first 48 people being contacted represent a conglomeration of the community.

“We have a much longer list than 48 people, but some that we contact probably will decline or won’t be able to do it, so then we’ll move to some other folks that were on the list,” Martindale said.

Johnson walked the board through what each of the six meetings will entail. Committee members will have assigned seating to ensure a variety of the community is represented at each table. She added that their table assignments will remain the same for every meeting to create a space where they feel comfortable voicing their opinions.

“If I let them switch around all the time, they don’t get used to each other, and I need them to get open and comfortable at those tables; I want there to be hot topics and heavy discussion,” Johnson said.

In addition, high school students will be a part of the committee and discussion.

“Those are your clients; those high school kids need to be in that room, really because they’ve been in those buildings, and they’re great, great sources of information,” Johnson said. “And I find that adults act better when students are in the room.”

The consensus will be held to a two-thirds majority rather than 100%.

“Not everybody in this room is going to get everything they want, but everybody is going to get something they want,” Johnson said.

During the first committee meeting, the process, timeline, vision and end goal will be relayed. Projects since the district’s last bond will be reviewed, and a district finance official will administer a “Finance 101” as an introduction to the financial discussion.

A demographic report will be given during the second meeting with a high-level facility needs assessment detailing the pressing needs at each level of the district. On one Saturday morning, committee members will be led on a facility tour to gain firsthand knowledge of the decisions they will be making.

“We are going to take them in there and show them specific things that they need to see and not just things that are needs, but we want to show them the good things you’ve done with taxpayer dollars,” Johnson said.

VLK Architects will create a tour booklet for committee members who were not able to attend the tour and present it to them at the fourth committee meeting. At this time, a project priority presentation will be given wherein members will be asked to prioritize the projects into ones (high-level, immediate needs for safety, security and student learning), twos (projects the district needs but could hold off on) and threes (projects that could be pushed to the next bond proposal).

Also during this meeting, the committee will be made aware of how much it costs to make these upgrades happen in an educational setting while also taking inflation into account. Following the meeting, a priority worksheet will be given to each committee member to build their own hypothetical bond without a budget.

A financial advisor will speak at the fifth meeting and discuss what bonds mean for the tax rate, as well as talk them through ballot language. The committee will then build an actual bond at its table and vote one more time following the meeting.

Meeting six is where the bond package development will take place using CoVoice, a proprietary software system created by Johnson and a team of technology engineers. And a SWOT (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, threats) analysis regarding a potential bond will be run.

“I will come back with a few of those committee members and they will present the package to you in a formal board meeting,” Johnson said. “Sometimes the board will have it presented as just an information item and then come back the next time and actually vote on it, and that will just depend on your timing and when we put that together.”

Johnson concluded Wednesday's meeting by stating that what is discussed in committee meetings will not be kept secret.

“I need them [the committee members] to go out and talk about this with their neighbors, their church family, their rotary, their community because if they don’t, someone in your community is going to make up a story about what we’re doing in that room,” Johnson said.