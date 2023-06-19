A single-engine piper plane landed in a field in Brazos County around 9 a.m. Sunday.

According to Sgt. Justin Ruiz of the Texas Department of Public Safety media and communications, the pilot was the only person on board and suffered no injuries.

“The pilot told the trooper that went to go secure the plane that the airplane had a malfunction of some sort and he had just left from Easterwood Airport,” Ruiz said Monday. “He had the malfunction and decided to turn around to try to make it back to Easterwood and landed in [a] field along El Campo Trail.”

Ruiz said there was damage to the plane, which will have to be picked up at a later date.