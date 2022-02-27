 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pianist Richard-Hamelin to join Sunday symphony concert
Pianist Richard-Hamelin to join Sunday symphony concert

Canadian pianist Charles Richard-Hamelin, silver medalist at the 17th International Chopin Piano Competition, will perform Frédéric Chopin’s beloved “Piano Concerto No. 2 in F minor, Op. 21” at 5 p.m. Sunday with the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra. The concert will be in Rudder Auditorium and tickets are available from the MSC Box Office, boxoffice.tamu.edu.

Charles Richard-Hamelin, silver medalist at the 17th International Chopin Piano Competition in Warsaw in 2015, will join the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra at 5 p.m. Sunday at Rudder Auditorium for its “Romantic Piano” concert.

Tickets are $55 for adults, $30 for students and $20 for children, available at the MSC Box Office on the first floor of Rudder Tower or online at boxoffice.tamu.edu. Prices will be higher at the door.

Richard-Hamelin will perform Frédéric Chopin’s difficult “Piano Concerto No. 2 in F minor, Op. 21.”

Also on the program will be Gabriel Fauré’s “Pavane in F-sharp minor, Op. 21” and Jean Sibelius’ “Symphony No. 2 in D major, Op. 43.”

Richard-Hamelin’s official biography says, “Silver medalist and laureate of the Krystian Zimerman Prize at the 2015 International Chopin Piano Competition in Warsaw, Canadian pianist Charles Richard-Hamelin is standing out today as one of the most important musicians of his generation. In 2014, he also won the second prize at the Montreal International Musical Competition and the third prize at the Seoul International Music Competition in South Korea.”

Prior to the concert, at 4 p.m., Ann Thompson will give a 30-minute presentation on the music to be performed. The talk will be in the Forum of the Rudder Theatre Complex and is free of charge to ticket holders.

Parking is free in the University Center Parking Garage, across from Rudder Tower.

