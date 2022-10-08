Phone scams reported in Brazos County, ways to avoid them

Anyone with a smart phone may have received a scam call at least once, and some may choose to pick up the call or let the unknown number keep ringing.

On Monday, the Brazos County Collections Department said it was receiving calls from residents saying they received a call from a 1-877 number and were told to call the department and make their payment to Jackie Smith.

“I have never had anyone work at the collections department with that name,” Brazos County Collections Director Tanya Skinner recalled Friday. “They were getting people’s checking account and routing numbers and they were trying to take money from them. And then they called us and we told them we don’t ever call and ask for money. ... We told them ‘No, that is not us,’ and that they had been scammed.”

Skinner said residents should immediately call the number they know to be correct for the department to fix any error, and that the collections department does not call people asking for their bank information to demand money.

Megan Brown, public information officer for Bryan Texas Utilities, said within the last year they have also had to deal with phone scam calls to utility customers.

“We have even had reports to where it looks like the call is from a BTU number, not necessarily the main number but some kind of number associated with BTU, and then they call and say ‘You need to pay immediately,’” she said. “Or, we have had folks saying they were told to get a pre-loaded Visa or debit card from the grocery store or they threaten disconnection, and some people unfortunately are duped by that.”

Brown says BTU will usually contact customers via mail, and residents should report calls from those unknown numbers to BTU.

Public Information Officer David Simmons of the College Station Police Department said Friday that the most important thing people should do is to recognize when they are getting scammed.

“If anybody calls you and starts saying ‘You need to pay this amount of money or you’re going to get a warrant’ or something like that, immediately get off the phone. Don’t give them any of your personal information: name, social security, birthday, none of that stuff needs to be given out to them,” he said. “Call whatever department or bank or whatever it is that they identified themselves as, to verify if there is something you need to be paying.”

Simmons said one major scam is people being told to pay via gift card over the phone. Once the person reads the gift card number to the scammer on the phone, they can take the money directly and have access to their information, he said.

“The main action to is get the message out to the people to help them recognize how not to get scammed out of thousands of dollars,” he said. “People can file a report. It is going to get investigated, it is just very hard to link because they are using fake numbers.”

Simmons said Friday he had already received three scam calls personally.

“I can always tell when it is a robo-call because there will be a pause, then you will hear a click and then it will be a call center, and I hang up,” he said. “If the numbers are popping up as a local 979 number, but sometimes the area code is right but the city is wrong and I try to recognize that when I can.”

Linda Harvell of College Station experienced an email scam in May that directed her to call a number that led her to being scammed out of $19,500.

“I received an email from the Geek Squad saying they had renewed my membership for $400 for another year, and there was a number there to call and I had already planned on not renewing because I had not used them in several years,” she recalled Friday. “So I called the number and a very nice young lady who spoke very good English, said, ‘I need to transfer you over to this other division and they will refund your account.’ They transferred me to a young man by the name of Calvin who was absolutely delightful. … He said, ‘Can I access your computer, so I can go in and refund your money?’”

“And the next thing I knew I saw him downloading something called WhatsApp and then my screen started going 90 miles an hour in a cold black screen. Then all of a sudden my bank statement popped up and I had about $20,000 from insurance because I had been in a car wreck, and insurance for my roof from the last hail storm, and he said, ‘I am going to refund that $400.’ … All of a sudden there is this wire transfer for $19,500 going to a bank in Thailand. And he said, ‘Oh, I have made a mistake, don’t tell anybody, I will get fired. I have to call my manager.’ And he actually sent me a copy of where it was sent to in Thailand. I immediately called Wells Fargo Fraud. The next day Wells Fargo said they would stop the wire transfer and they didn’t, and then later they refused to reimburse the money.”

Harvell said she later sought help via KBTX Media, and with their help she was reimbursed her money. She advises anyone who may be involved in a scam to document everything and pursue help and to be mindful how professional some scammers can be.

To report scam phone calls to the Federal Trade Commission, visit reportfraud.ftc.gov.