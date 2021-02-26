 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Person killed from stabbing in Bryan; suspect in police custody
0 comments
breaking

Person killed from stabbing in Bryan; suspect in police custody

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A person died Friday morning from a stabbing  in Bryan, Bryan police said.

Officers responded to a stabbing in the 1100 block of South Texas Avenue Friday morning and later confirmed a person died from injuries.

A person is in custody, police said, and was related to the stabbing victim. Police said there is no danger to the public and there will be a large law enforcement presence on scene while the investigation continues.

Identities of the victim and the person in custody have not been released.

More information will be added when it's released.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US rejoins the Paris Agreement

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bryan woman faces money laundering charge
Local News

Bryan woman faces money laundering charge

 Police said one suitcase contained about $400 in $20 bills in an exterior compartment, and a second suitcase had a vacuum-sealed bag that contained clothes with large amounts of cash folded up inside the shirts. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert