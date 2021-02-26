Person killed from stabbing in Bryan; suspect in police custody

A person died Friday morning from a stabbing in Bryan, Bryan police said.

Officers responded to a stabbing in the 1100 block of South Texas Avenue Friday morning and later confirmed a person died from injuries.

A person is in custody, police said, and was related to the stabbing victim. Police said there is no danger to the public and there will be a large law enforcement presence on scene while the investigation continues.

The victim has died from their injuries. Suspect is in police custody. The suspect and victim are related. The investigation is ongoing. We will release more information today as appropriate notifications are made. — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) February 26, 2021

Identities of the victim and the person in custody have not been released.

More information will be added when it's released.