Peña III announces candidacy for Bryan City Council, Place 2

Rafael Peña III announced his candidacy Tuesday for the Bryan City Council, Single Member District 2 seat, and if elected, said he would like to assess property taxes, utility fees and infrastructure needs.

“Everything has gone up. Property valuations have gone up, BTU [Bryan Texas Utilities] bills have gone up, and the city of Bryan has exceeded expectations on the sales tax revenue,” he said. “With the increase in property valuations, the city has a lot more money in the budget, and I thought it was time to give some relief to the property owners in our community by lowering our taxes.”

Peña III previously served as councilman for District 2 from 2013 to 2016. He sought reelection in 2016 and ran again in 2019, and lost both times. He currently works as a rural regular carrier for the United States Postal Service. He served as president of a local chapter of the Rural Letter Association through USPS.

He also attended Blinn College and served as president of the Castle Heights Neighborhood Association for three years.

Regarding BTU fees, Peña III said, if elected, he would like to see additional fees to utility bills be taken out.

“BTU bills have fees associated with disconnections and reconnections,” he said. “I think there are too many fees involved with our BTU bills, and one of the things I will do is draft an ordinance … that takes out those fees, [like] the reconnect fee and the disconnect fee. You still pay what you owe you just don’t have any compounded fees on top of that.”

Councilman Prentiss Madison is term limited from the Place 2 seat.

Filing for Single Member District 2 ends at 5 p.m. Aug. 22.

For information call 209-5002 or email mstratta@bryantx.gov.