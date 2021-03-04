Parking issue ends with drug charges for Bryan woman

, authorities said.

According to Bryan police, Josephine Silva, 40, was parked in a handicapped spot at Bryan Municipal Court around 4:55 p.m. Tuesday but did not have the proper permit. As an officer approached, the odor of marijuana could be detected coming from Silva’s car, police said. Silva handed the officer a small bag of marijuana, a report notes.

A probable cause search was executed on the vehicle, and authorities said a purse that contained several small bags of cocaine and a small bag containing pills believed to be Ecstasy was located. A second small bag containing a large quantity of cocaine also was found, a report notes.

Silva is charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison; possession of a controlled substance, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and misdemeanor charges of marijuana possession, four counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and parking in a handicapped area.

She was released from the Brazos County Jail on $23,922 bond.