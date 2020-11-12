Pandemic changes how area students celebrate those who have served

Pebble Creek Elementary School in College Station also held a drive-thru parade for veterans in place of their typical program.

Principal Blaire Grande said the teachers who put together the program wanted to make sure they were still able to honor veterans, even if it was not in the school’s traditional way. The committee will be discussing how parts of the parade could be incorporated into future Veterans Day events.

Thirty cars drove through the parade at the school with students singing songs they had learned and waving streamers and flags they had made in their art classes.

“The kids were excited, and then the veterans, seeing the smiles on their faces as they drove through was priceless,” Grande said. “I think it meant a lot to them.”

Grande said it is important for the students to understand how important veterans are to their lives.

Normangee hosted a Veterans Day parade at the district, and Normangee Elementary School gifted and talented, music and art teacher Trevor Adams also put together a video with his students to honor veterans.