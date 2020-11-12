Pandemic changes how area students celebrate those who have served

Students throughout the Brazos Valley showed their support for veterans on Wednesday with adjusted displays due to COVID-19 restrictions.
At Navarro Elementary School in Bryan, the majority of the school’s 440 students lined the facility’s circle drive as dozens of veterans drove through in a special Veterans Day parade, led by representatives from the district’s Air Force JRTOC program.
Each student had a small U.S. flag and many had posters they created. The children were all encouraged to wear red, white and blue or their school shirt, donated by Alexander United Methodist Church in Bryan.
The teachers had the idea to host a parade in place of the school’s typical luncheon, which could not happen this year due to the pandemic, Navarro Elementary Principal Sara Rueda said.
The goal of the event, she said, was to educate the students about Veterans Day, what it means to honor and celebrate veterans and to show appreciation for veterans in the community. An added benefit was that it was the first event the entire school was able to do together and showed it is possible to do a schoolwide event safely outside.
Navarro fourth-grader Zeriah Turner said she hopes the veterans feel good seeing the support from the students and teachers at the school.
“Veterans Day is to celebrate the ones who fought for our communities,” she said.
Pebble Creek Elementary School in College Station also held a drive-thru parade for veterans in place of their typical program.
Principal Blaire Grande said the teachers who put together the program wanted to make sure they were still able to honor veterans, even if it was not in the school’s traditional way. The committee will be discussing how parts of the parade could be incorporated into future Veterans Day events.
Thirty cars drove through the parade at the school with students singing songs they had learned and waving streamers and flags they had made in their art classes.
“The kids were excited, and then the veterans, seeing the smiles on their faces as they drove through was priceless,” Grande said. “I think it meant a lot to them.”
Grande said it is important for the students to understand how important veterans are to their lives.
Normangee hosted a Veterans Day parade at the district, and Normangee Elementary School gifted and talented, music and art teacher Trevor Adams also put together a video with his students to honor veterans.
“This nation has been through a lot this year,” he said, “and with everything going on, I think that one thing that everybody could actually agree on is that this nation needs healing. And I believe a great part of the healing comes from honoring and remembering our veterans, and what better way to express that than do the hearts and voices of our children. That’s kind of what inspired this.”
About 15 students took part in the video, featuring a performance of America the Beautiful with students’ and staff members’ family pictures of veterans and archival war footage. Each student recorded individually — even on the chorus — and Adams layered the voices to create the final song.
While it was neat for them to have the experience of working with the equipment Adams has, he said, it made a big impact on him to see each student’s dedication to the country and its veterans when recording it.
“It was hard to not be teary-eyed when you saw that. It’s very touching when you see children that take something that seriously.
“If we can remember the sacrifice that was made by mothers who lost sons on battlefields many distances away, we can all unify on the fact that a heavy price was paid for the freedoms that we have in this nation, and those heavy prices are not to be taken advantage of,” he said. “I hope that people can take away that and the meaning of what a wonderful nation we live in.”
Veterans Day at Navarro Elementary
