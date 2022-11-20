Outgoing College Station Mayor Karl Mooney reflects on his time serving city

When Karl Mooney was 6 years old, he said he never thought one day he would become mayor. In 1956, however, he met someone who would change the way he viewed life and people.

“There was a gentleman who when I was very young and walking to school, I would pass by his house every day," Mooney recalled. "And he had a nice little white-picket fence in front, and he was always outside doing some work. I was walking by one day and I saw some flowers that he had and I commented to him how pretty his flowers were. I was walking to first grade and we ended up having a pleasant little conversation and that continued on.”

As time went by, Mooney said he let his father know he was chatting with the neighbor, and his father informed him that was the town’s mayor, Pierre Exharos.

“And I thought ‘Wow, a mayor who would stop and talk to me,’ and that stuck with me,” he said. “And it wasn’t so much about him being mayor; it was about how you treat people. And I always thought of him whenever I meet someone knew, or particularly if I see someone who doesn’t look like they are having the best of days, how to approach them, how to just talk and as time moved on and people saw that is how I am.”

Mooney said while working as Texas A&M’s associate athletic director in 1989, someone approached him about serving on the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission. He later served on the city council until he was elected mayor in 2016.

Achievements

During his two terms as mayor of College Station, Mooney said there were three dire needs for the city that he needed to help make happen.

“While I was on city council, it became very clear to us through my interaction with the police force and having had been a police officer myself in New Jersey before ever coming here, it was real clear to me we were having an issue,” he recalled. “Our town was growing, our police force was growing, yet the space they were occupying wasn’t growing to meet their needs. ... And during my campaign I said, 'Yes, we are going to build a new police headquarters under my time as mayor.'”

During his first term, he also realized the city needed a new City Hall and he made sure that was taken care of as well. After a difficult turn of events when his wife Laura died in 2019, Mooney said he wanted to do what he could to get conversations started about having a medical examiner’s office in town.

“That kind of event really alters anything you are thinking about doing,” he said. “And through that experience I became aware of the dilemma that we have here in the Brazos Valley, with regard to not having a medical examiner’s office. … But most importantly of the delay it causes and, somewhat embarrassingly, I received Laura’s death certificate within three months.”

Mooney said having a medical examiner’s office would benefit Brazos County, despite how costly it is and the requirements needed to have one. He also highlighted the opening of the new Costco and how that will bring more commercial entities to College Station.

Obstacles

Mooney served through the start of the pandemic in 2020 and said that while it brought on challenges, Brazos County was able to power through and be an example for other regions.

“If we did not do something to get COVID in check here, it would have been disastrous to our economy, but mostly it would have been disastrous in the loss of life that we would have experienced,” he said. “I took the first step in requiring masks. … We not only slowed down the spread of COVID, but we also slowed down dramatically, the flu.”

He noted that Aggieland was praised for how it was still able to operate through a pandemic and with such a large university as Texas A&M still being able to function.

“We also received a visit from Dr. [Deborah] Birx who was then President Trump’s director for the effort to fight COVID,” he said. “She came here and she wanted to know how is it that the university was able to keep working in a different way; and how is it that while our economy, while it went down, it didn’t go precipitously down.”

What’s next?

Now that his time as mayor comes to an end Tuesday, Mooney said he looks forward to the next chapter of his life. He plans to continue his YMCA effort, continue to work at Texas A&M, and enjoy spending time with his grandchildren. He also shared his excitement for a potential new esports facility.

“Just [the other day] we heard from A&M about esports … and having an esports stadium here. There is none in Houston or Dallas-Fort Worth or Austin or San Antonio, and here we are, right in the middle of that triangle,” he said. “With the university behind it, I know it will be state of the art and I think it will be great because we are going to get to see the [Post Oak Mall] revitalized.”

Mooney said he will continue collecting model trains and plans to travel with his family.

“And then we will see,” he said. “Folks have come up and asked me not to veer too far away from the elected public official life.”

Advice for next mayor

Mooney said he is excited for Mayor-Elect John Nichols to lead the city.

“I think John is a great guy. I think the citizens are very fortunate to have someone with the level of experience that he has, not just in elected office, but he also is a great economist,” he said. “He understands the economy forwards and backwards and I think he will guide the city appropriately.”

Mooney also shared some advice for Nichols on his journey as the new mayor.

“Just focus on developing consensus, that is one of the hardest things to do,” he said. "Because as mayor, it cannot be about you. If it is about you then there is something wrong. You need to be getting everyone to share their ideas and to come up with the best solution that is in the best interest of the citizens.”