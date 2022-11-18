Outgoing Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson reflects on his time serving city

In 2016, prior to serving the first of his two, three-year terms as mayor of the city of Bryan, Andrew Nelson said he wanted to find the best way to serve the community.

“I have always loved the idea of serving,” he said earlier this week, shortly before his term expired. “After 9/11, I wanted to join the military [but] we had a newborn baby and my wife made it very clear I needed to find other ways to serve to allow those that serve us; to justify their sacrifices by living a life worthy of their service, but also finding ways to serve them and others.”

Nelson said he didn't often think about elected volunteer service, and that most people don’t realize "being the mayor is a volunteer job."

“If you want the money — which I said I don’t — it is $10 a month, so 30 cents a day for the honor. But it has been a true honor; I have loved doing it, but I never planned on doing it,” he said. “But I started looking into who was going to be mayor. You just assume these things happen and there are always people who will do it; and [when] I saw a divided council, I was concerned.”

Nelson said his wife, Shelley, and their children, Rachel and Matthew, were instrumental in supporting him.

Achievements

When first elected, Nelson said he told people they could count on several things from him.

“They could count on me to keep our community safe, to invest in infrastructure, to focus on parks and entertainment, to improve our work force and promote economic development in private-sector job creations, and they all flow in together,” he said.

Nelson said he is proud of the Bryan Police Department and said that “in the last six years, BPD has had around 300,000 contacts, [with] almost no complaints.”

“I am proud of both cities [Bryan and College Station] as we have grown dramatically; both cities' total Part I crime [defined as murder, rape, aggravated assault, robbery, etc.], as reported by the FBI, has gone down. Bryan’s dramatically; it has been cut in half," he said. "In the last six years, Bryan has actually had less total Part I crime than College Station, for six straight years.”

He also thanked the Bryan Fire Department as they are one of the “rare communities” that puts four people on fire trucks. He added that the Bryan Fire Association should follow BPD's lead.

“As a special note to our fire union — and as an outgoing elected official, who has always enjoyed the benefits of their endorsements — I think they should probably follow the lead of what our police officer’s association does,” he said. “Because, when you are always worried about a political endorsement and political season, it inhibits the very things our fire association wants to achieve. I think they would do better by following the lead of our police.”

As far as infrastructure and utility needs for the city, Nelson said he is proud of Bryan Texas Utilities and city staff and council who helped achieve their goals.

“We went through Winter Storm Uri and we were one of the very few public utilities to operate 100%, to never go down during that storm,” he said. “We have put nearly $18 million a year for our roads, our drainage, sewer and water projects and that is incredible.”

He also highlighted the council’s achievements in Destination Bryan, Lake Walk, Travis Bryan Midtown Park, the new baseball fields, Legends Events Center, BigShots Golf and the Bryan Career and Technical Education Complex.

Obstacles

Despite all the council's achievements, Nelson said there were obstacles during his tenure especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nelson said during those first six months he met daily with city, county, school, university and health district leaders to discuss what resources they had.

He also noted the effects Winter Storm Uri had on residents.

“Winter Storm Uri was awful; we had to donate 30-plus percent of our power that we generated to save the grid in Texas. I am proud that we were able to do that. I thank the people in Bryan and College Station and the rural areas that we affected by that,” he said.

What’s next?

While not retired, Nelson said he is ready to return to normalcy and spend more time with his family and focus on his corporation, Lisam America, a software company he founded in 2010.

“We are adding a few companies in, and we acquired a few companies and we are expanding with 24 offices around the world, with about 400 employees and nearly 2,000 customers, so I need to get back to them,” he said. “I am excited about getting back to my software company and returning to private life and I am excited about the new leadership.”

Advice for next mayor

Nelson said he is pleased Bryan has its first Hispanic mayor and believes Bobby Gutierrez will do a great job.

“I am excited to let that new leadership lead and not micromanage from the past mayor’s seat, that is not what I want to do and it doesn’t serve our democracy,” he said. “I am certainly not going to disappear, but you are not going to see me talking from the sidelines and second-guessing our leadership; but it is time to get behind new leadership, and I am so optimistic about the future of Bryan.”

He gave some advice for the new mayor, saying the toughest thing to do in a small community “is to always do what is best for Bryan even when it can hurt close friendships.”

“Even when it can hurt people who have been supporting you, those things are tough to do,” he said. “There is a lot of listening to citizens and hearing their thoughts to be a better decision maker. … Leadership is about making decisions with limited information and under serious time constraints. … Listen to the experts, listen to the citizens, make the best decisions you can, and let the chips fall where they fall.”