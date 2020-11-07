Ostrowski to lead College Station planning department

College Station’s new director of the Planning and Development Services Department is Michael Ostrowski, who will be relocating from San Marcos.

The role opened up in March when Jennifer Prochazka moved up to assistant city manager. While the city searched for a replacement, Prochazka continued necessary duties as the interim director of her former department.

Ostrowski will begin his new role in Aggieland by January.

Throughout his career, Ostrowski has served as a director of planning and economic development in Wisconsin Rapids, director of community development in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, and is currently the assistant director of planning and development services in San Marcos.

In a city press release, Interim City Manager Jeff Capps said Ostrowski is a great fit for College Station because of his time in planning and economic development and relationships in university cities. In the release, Ostrowski said he was excited for the new role.

“I am honored to have been selected for this position and look forward to building lasting relationships with the citizens, businesses, and organizations of the College Station community,” Ostrowski said.

College Station’s Planning and Development Service Department includes more than 45 employees and has a fiscal year 2021 budget of $4.3 million.