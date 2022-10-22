OPAS to present a tribute to John Denver

John Denver was one of America's most beloved singer-songwriters when he died at the age of 53 in the Oct. 12, 1997, crash of a lightweight airplane he had recently purchased.

Since then, songs such as "Thank God I'm a Country Boy," "Country Roads," "Rocky Mountain High" and the beautiful "Annie's Song" for the wife he later would divorce, have lived on.

On Tuesday, OPAS will honor Denver and his music when it presents "Back Home Again: A Tribute to John Denver."

Tom Becker, a former member of The New Christy Minstrels, backed by a 38-piece orchestra, will bring Denver's music to life on the Rudder Auditorium stage.

The concert will be at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Tickets range from $27 to $80 and are available at the MSC Box Office on the first floor of Rudder Tower, online at OPAStickets.org or by calling 979-845-1234.

Becker has performed with music legends such as Ray Charles, Jerry Lee Lewis, Willie Nelson, Gregg Allman and Jerry Jeff Walker.

Joining Becker will be his wife, Michelle Becker, seven-time winner of the Trop Rock Music Association's Female Vocalist of the Year. Over the years, she has performed with Loretta Lynn, Brenda Lee, the Coasters, the Drifters, the Platters and Lee Greenwood.

In addition to the Denver hits, Becker will performs songs from his days with The New Christy Minstrels, as well as songs inspired by Denver — whose real name was Henry John Deutschendorf Jr.

Becker said, "In this time of environmental concerns and Americans' efforts to simplify their lives, it seems that John Denver's music and message are even more relevant today — yet you rarely hear his music on the radio anymore."