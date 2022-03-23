An evening featuring more than 100 years of animated cartoons accompanied by live music will fill Rudder Theatre on Thursday night when MSC OPAS presents “The Queen’s Cartoonists.”

The family friendly event starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $39 to $60, available at the MSC Box Office on the first floor of Rudder Tower, online at boxoffice.tamu.edu or by calling 979-845-1234.

A variety of animated films will be shown on a screen while a live band performs the original music for the films or music they composed for the event.

The band, formed in 2015, hails from places such as Australia, Bulgaria and Washington, D.C., but its members now live in Queens, New York, where they are part of the thriving New York jazz scene.

The band includes Joel Pierson, music director, piano; Greg Hammontree, trumpet and trombone; Mark Phillips, clarinet and soprano saxophone; Drew Pitcher, flute and tenor saxophone; Rossen Nedelchev, drums; and Malik McLaurine, bass.

An OPAS press release says, “The band has brought their unique concert experience to performing arts centers, clubs and festivals all across the United States and Europe. The Queen’s Cartoonists have opened for the New York Philharmonic and are the only artist in the 40-plus year history of the Blue Note Jazz Club in New York City to sell out multiple all-ages shows.”