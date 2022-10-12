OPAS presents 'The Other Mozart' Thursday night

Does musical genius run in families? The first Intimate Gatherings presentation of the OPAS 50th season answers that question.

“The Other Mozart” is the story of Nannerl Mozart, sister of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

“The Other Mozart” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Rudder Theatre.

Tickets range from $52 to $72 and are available at the MSC Box Office on the first floor of Rudder Tower on the campus of Texas A&M University. They also are available online at OPAStickets.org or by calling 979-845-1234.

Nannerl Mozart was a keyboard virtuoso and composer who toured Europe with her brother to equal acclaim. Sadly, while her brother remains a musical genius known to modern audiences, Nannerl Mozart has faded from history.

An OPAS press release said, “With the opulent beauty of the dress and hair design, the sweet smell of perfume and the clouds of dusting powder rising from the stage, ‘The Other Mozart’ is a multi-sensual experience that transports the audience into a world of outsized beauty and delight — but also of overwhelming restrictions and prejudice where, finally, this other Mozart tells her story.”

Stage and Cinema said, “Sylvia Milo’s luscious depiction ... eschews the dreaded bio-adaptation problem ... with class and evocative energy. ... a surprisingly deep and penetrating analysis of the life of Wolfgang’s older sister.”

Theatermania raved, “Fascinating and irresistibly intelligent. ... Frenetic tremolo of a harpsichord becomes the fluttering of a fan. ... It is beautiful.”

“The Other Mozart” features music composed by Wolfgang and by Mariana Martines, a Viennese composer who inspired Nannerl. Other music was composed by Nathan Davis and Phyllis Chen, featured composers at Lincoln Center’s Mostly Mozart Festival.

“The Other Mozart” has been presented numerous times in Austria at the invitation of the Mozarteum Foundation and Mozarteum University in Salzburg.

“The Other Mozart” was nominated for the 2015 Drama Desk Awards for Outstanding Sound Design in a Play and the 2015 Off Broadway Alliance Award for Best Solo Performance.