The Netflix documentary series "Our Planet" featured the amazing world around us.

Now, that Emmy Award-winning series brings those images and stories to the Brazos Valley on Wednesday night with "Our Planet Live in Concert," featuring a film narrated by Sir David Attenborough and actor William Shatner. The presentation will be accompanied by an 18-piece live orchestra performing music by Oscar-winner Steven Price.

The performance will be at 7:30 p.m. in Rudder Auditorium. Tickets range from $30 to $80, available at the MSC Box Office on the first floor of the Rudder complex, online at OPAStickets.org or by phone at 979-845-1234.

Price, who won his Oscar for the film "Gravity." said, “I can’t wait for the audience to experience the music of 'Our Planet Live in Concert.' Using a combination of the most memorable sequences from the Netflix series exclusively designed for this show, the incredible musicians plan to take you on a journey that celebrates the wonders of our planet — the one home we all share — while showing the urgent need to treasure and protect it.”

An OPAS press release says, "From forests to high seas to frozen worlds and beyond, Netflix’s global phenomenon 'Our Planet' features jaw-dropping imagery of the Earth’s most beautiful, intriguing and surprising wildlife. It inspires viewers to learn how climate change impacts all living creatures and what can be done about it."

Colin Butfield, former executive producer for "Our Planet," said, “We’ve seen firsthand the impact this series has generated by showcasing the wonders of our planet while also addressing the urgent need to protect it for future generations. We hope to elevate this message and deepen the audience’s engagement with the natural world by bringing the documentary into the event space on a great scale.”

The show runs approximately two hours, including an intermission.