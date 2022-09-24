OPAS opens 50th season with "Neil Berg's Fifty Years of Rock n Roll'

It is appropriate that OPAS opens its 50th anniversary season with “Neil Berg’s Fifty Years of Rock ‘n’ Roll.” In fact, the celebration is so big that it will play for two nights: Tuesday and Wednesday.

Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. both nights in Rudder Auditorium on the campus of Texas A&M University.

Tickets are $18 to $70, available at the MSC Box Office on the first floor of Rudder Tower, online at OPAS tickets.org or by phone at 979-845-1234.

The show was put together to celebrate OPAS’ half century of bringing the greatest performers and performances to A&M and the Brazos Valley. Anne Black, OPAS’ longtime executive director, said, “For our 50th, of course we wanted to do something special and unique.

“We reached out to our friend Neil Berg, a celebrated Broadway composer and lyricist. He suggested something really appropriate. Since we’re celebrating 50 years, he proposed a concert celebrating 50 years of rock ‘n’ roll. It’s the perfect way to open this special season.”

Berg begins his tour of rock ‘n’ roll with music from the progenitors in the 1940s, through the exciting years of the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s, all the way through the early MTV years in the 1980s.

Among the music featured in the production are hits from the likes of Chuck Berry, Elvis Presley, Ray Charles, Buddy Holly, Frankie Valli, The Beatles, The Beach Boys, Aretha Franklin, Janis Joplin, Carole King, Elton John, Aerosmith, Linda Ronstadt, Fleetwood Mac, Journey and more.

Berg said, “This is our third time playing Texas A&M and we couldn’t be more excited to be a part of something so special. We love the audiences, the backstage crew, the technical team — all pros and the very best people to work with. We can’t wait to rock out, and are thrilled to kickoff the 50th season in September.”

The cast of “Fifty Years of Rock ‘n’ Roll” includes Broadway veterans Miss Yaya, Brook Wood, Joey Calveri, Cartreze Tucker, Justic Mortelliti, Roger Cohen, Abraham Saenz, Michael J. Wilson and Berg on piano.