OPAS looking for volunteers

OPAS is looking for some arts lovers who would like to volunteer for the upcoming 50th anniversary season of the performing arts organization.

Two come-and-go sessions will be held for anyone interested in volunteering to usher during OPAS performances. The first session will be from 4:30-6 p.m. and the second will be from 9-10 a.m. Friday.

Both sessions will be at the Blue Baker at 800 University Drive in College Station. No reservations are required for either session.

Traits needed to be a member of the OPAS Volunteer Corps include:

• At least 18 years old

• Special interest and enthusiasm for the performing arts

• Demonstrate and enforce appropriate performance protocol

• Willingness to serve all patrons of the Rudder Theatre complex with care and respect

• Display a high level of congeniality in greeting while seating patrons

• Reflect a professional demeanor in the execution of all volunteer responsibilities

For more information, call Kayla Shepherd at 845-1661 or email her at kshepherd@mas.tamu.edu.

