OPAS brings 'Winnie the Pooh' to stage this weekend

Christopher Robbin, Piglet, Eeyore and Tigger will help fill the stage of Rudder Theatre on Saturday and Sunday when OPAS brings "Disney's Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation" to Texas A&M and the Brazos Valley.

The family friendly performances will be at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets range from $32 to $52 and are available at the MSC Box Office on the first floor of Rudder Auditorium, by phone at 979-845-1234 or online at OPAStickets.org.

Surely everyone is familiar with A.A. Milne's delightful tales of Winnie and friends, but this stage version is bringing all-new stories to audiences around the country.

"Pooh" uses life-size puppets who join their human animators onstage to bring the stories from the Hundred Acre Wood to life.

The new stage version incorporates some of the songs from the original Disney animated feature, written by legendary brothers Richard M. and Robert B. Sherman, who wrote the music for Disney classics such as "Mary Poppins," "The Jungle Book," "The Aristocats" and "Bedknobs and Broomsticks."

The remainder of the music was written by Nate Edmondson.

The animated stories Disney presented in the early 1960s were combined into one film, the last one Walt Disney was personally involved with.

Creator and director Jonathan Rockefeller said, "The music, the spectacular life-size puppets, and the charming performances are the perfect way to introduce (or re-introduce) audiences to live theatre, and this is a must-see show for Winnie the Pooh fans of all ages.

"We are excited to bring the Hundred Acre Wood across the United States so that audiences of all ages can join us for this heartwarming production."

The New York Theatre Guide wrote, "Mesmerizing life-size puppets and original Sherman Brothers tunes, the beautiful new Winnie the Pooh musical is must-see."

Theaterly said, “The new 'Winnie the Pooh' musical is sweeter than honey."