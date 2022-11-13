OPAS brings 'Stomp' to the Rudder Auditorium stage Tuesday and Wednesday nights

Who would have thought that noise produced with brooms, lighters, hubcaps and garbage cans could be such beautiful music?

Audiences will find out Tuesday and Wednesday when OPAS brings STOMP back to the Rudder Auditorium stage.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. both nights. Tickets range from $27 to $80, available at the MSC Box Office on the first floor of Rudder Tower, online at boxoffice.tamu.edu or by phone at 979-845-1234.

STOMP is an eight-member percussion troupe that uses everything but traditional percussion instruments to combine dance, music and theatrical performance.

The STOMP website says, “A theatrical experience like no other, STOMP is the event that has showed the globe that even the most ordinary objects like plastic bags, bin lids, brooms and even the kitchen sink can be brought to life in extraordinary ways.”

USA Today said, “STOMP finds beautiful noises in the strangest places.”

STOMP traces its roots to the summer of 1991 in Brighton, England, the result of a 10-year collaboration between Luke Cresswell and Steve McNicholas. It came to the United States in 1994 and has played continuously at the Orpheum Theatre in New York City.

OPAS Executive Director Anne Black said, “OPAS has been at the forefront of several industry shaping programs — presenting events and artists that went on to become cultural phenomenon.

“We felt it was important to include STOMP on this 50th anniversary season because we were on the very first tour in 1994. We can’t wait to experience it again with a new audience!”

The production coming to Rudder Auditorium this week has been updated with the addition of two full-scale routines using props such as tractor tire inner tubes and paint cans.