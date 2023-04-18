The curtain barely has fallen on OPAS' huge 50th anniversary season when the community treasure announced its upcoming season.

Among the highlights of the new season are "Come From Away," "Jesus Christ Superstar," "Little Women" and "To Kill a Mockingbird." In addition, there will be several concerts and something special for the younger set.

Season and priority single tickets will go on sale June 1 at the MSC Box Office on the ground floor of the Rudder Complex, online at OPAStickets.org or by calling 979-845-1234.

OPAS Executive Director Anne Black, who spends most of each season planning for the next season, said, “Piecing a season together to follow our 50th anniversary might have been daunting to some, but our Program Advisory Committee greeted this challenge with great enthusiasm and we were able to curate a season that builds on the success of last year.”

The Ann Cobb Wiatt Main Stage Series will include:

• "Come from Away," Sept. 19 and Sept. 20. This much-lauded musical is based on the true story of Gander, Newfoundland, population 11,000. On Sept. 11, 2001, after planes were flown into the Twin Towers in New York City and the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., the FAA ordered all planes then in the air to land at the nearest airport. For 38 planes carrying some 7,000 passengers, that nearest airport was Gander.

For several days, until the order was lifted, the good people of Gander opened their homes to the people from those airplanes. "Come From Away" is the story of those eventful days as a worried world tried to comprehend the horror of Sept. 11.

• "Mean Girls," sponsored by Aggieland Credit Union, Nov. 1 and Nov. 2. Based on the 2004 cult classic movie of the same name — which was based on Rosalind Wiseman's 2002 book "Queen Bees and Wannabes" — "Mean Girls" is the story of a formerly homeschooled student, Cady Heron, who must find her way through the cliques and bullies of a modern public high school. Tina Fey wrote the screenplay for the movie and the book for the musical.

• "Jesus Christ Superstar," Nov. 15 and Nov. 16. This is the one that started it all for Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, first as a concept album in 1970. A year later, "Jesus Christ Superstar" made its Broadway debut. Among the actors in that production was Bryan's own Randy Wilson, a 1965 graduate of Stephen F. Austin High School. Wilson went on to direct countless musicals at The Theatre Company in Bryan before his untimely death in 2016.

• "Cirque Dreams Holidaze," Dec. 5 and Dec. 6. The latest in the prolific Cirque du Soleil series, "Cirque Dreams Holidaze" opened to great acclaim in 2022, with The New York Daily News calling it a "delicious confection of charm, sparkle and talent." Numerous versions of the Cirque marquee have played in Rudder Auditorium, never failing to delight and thrill audiences.

• Harper Lee's "To Kill a Mockingbird," Jan. 16 and Jan. 17. Writer Aaron Sorkin of "The West Wing" fame added his magic touch to Harper Lee's treasured story of a white lawyer in rural Alabama during the Depression who takes on the defense of a Black man wrongly accused of attacking a white woman. In today's racially charged America, "To Kill a Mockingbird" carries a powerful message.

• "Little Women," Feb. 13 and Feb. 14. Louisa May Alcott's 1869 novel, "Little Women," may be the most beloved novel in American literature. This musical tells the familiar story of the four March sisters as they go about their daily lives in Concord, Massachusetts, while their father is away fighting in the Civil War.

All Main Stage performances will be at 7:30 p.m. in Rudder Auditorium.

The Intimate Gathering Series will include:

• Stacey Kent, Oct. 18. Award-winning American jazz singer Kent has recorded 12 albums, including platinum, double-gold and gold recordings. Her most recent album, "Songs From Other Places," won Best Vocal Performance at the 2022 Jazz Music Awards in Atlanta. Her latest studio album, "Summer Me, Winter Me," will be released later this year.

• Voctave, Nov. 9. Voctave describes itself as a professional a cappella group whose 11 members hail from Central Florida. They have roots in musical theater, contemporary Christian music, barbershop, pop and choral music. Voctave has performed with Grammy, Dove and American Music Award winners and has reached the top 15 in Billboard Magazine's charts.

• Forever Young, Feb. 6. Forever Young dedicates itself to the jazz stylings of Norwegian-American guitarist-composer Jacob Young. Others in the band are Trygve Seim, Marcin Wasilewski, Slawomir Kurkiewicz and Michal Miskiewicz.

All three Intimate Gatherings events will be at 7:30 p.m. in Rudder Theatre.

The Singular Sensations Series will include:

• The Barricade Boys, Oct. 3. This group of former stars of "Les Misérables" in London's West End have a star-crossed story with OPAS. The group was set to open the 2020-2021 OPAS season, but the pandemic kept it grounded in London. So, the date was moved to the end of that season, but travel restrictions still kept performers home. The group was rescheduled and opened Season 49 on Sept, 14, 2021, but 10 minutes before curtain, their sound console went down. The Barricade Boys went ahead and performed, but could not hear themselves sing. The audience didn't care, falling in love with the group. OPAS decided to bring them back to be heard the way they were supposed to.

• The Doo Wop Project, Feb. 21. Stars of Broadway's smash hits "Jersey Boys" and "Motown: The Musical" trace the story of Doo Wop, from its roots with the Crests, Belmonts and Flamingos, through the sounds of The Temptations, Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons and Smokey Robinson and The Miracles to "doowopified" takes on today's musicians, including Maroon 5, Jason Mraz and the late Michael Jackson.

• Pink Martini featuring China Forbes, March 21. A dozen musicians led by founder Thomas Lauderdale comprise Pink Martini, a group that marries pop, classical and jazz sounds into songs performed in more than 15 languages.

The three Singular Sensations events will be at 7:30 p.m. in Rudder Auditorium.

Finally, "Bluey's Big Play" will be the Family Time Special Event, supported by OPAS Encore! Performances in Rudder Auditorium at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. March 2 and at 2 p.m. March 3. No doubt your younger kids are familiar with Bluey, a 6-year-old Blue Heeler, younger sister, Bingo, his parents Bandit and Chilli, and pals Muffin, Jack and Rusty from their popular TV show. In this live stage show, Bluey and friends come alive as large puppets. The kids will be thrilled (and, no doubt, so will mom, dad and the grandparents).