OPAS adds 'Legally Blonde' to its 2022-2023 season

OPAS has added the musical "Legally Blonde" to its upcoming 50th anniversary season.

"Legally Blonde" is a hit 2007 Broadway musical based on the 2001 movie of the same name. It will play Rudder Auditorium on March 1-2.

The musical will replace the previously announced "Waitress."

OPAS Executive Director Anne Black said, "We found out the week after our season announcement that the producers of "Waitress" made the difficult decision not to tour next season.

"So, while we’re sorry to not be presenting that program on our 2022-2023 season, we’re elated to replace it with "Legally Blonde" — a popular title our audiences have been requesting since its successful Broadway run.”