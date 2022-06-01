OPAS 50th anniversary season tickets go on sale June 1

Tickets for the 50th anniversary season of OPAS go on sale June 1.

Season tickets for the Ann Cobb Wiatt Main Stage series start at $156. Season tickets for the Broadway four-pack — “Stomp,” “My Fair Lady,” “Legally Blonde” and “Anastasia” start at $126.

Season and priority single tickets for all performances are available at the MSC Box Office on the first floor of Rudder Tower, by phone at 979-845-1234 or online at OPAStickets.org. A ticket order form may be downloaded at opastickets.org.

The Main Stage season includes:

Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock ‘n’ Roll — Sept. 27 and 28.

Stomp — Nov. 15 and 16.

My Fair Lady — Dec. 6 and 7.

The Simon & Garfunkel Story — Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.

Legally Blonde — March 1 and 2.

Anastasia — March 28 and 29.

All Main Stage performances are in Rudder Auditorium at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for the Intimate Gatherings season start at $149. The season includes “The Other Mozart,” Oct. 13; “Swingle Singers Holiday,” Dec. 1; and “Lucy Loves Desi: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Sitcom,” Jan. 25.

All Intimate Gatherings performances are at 7:30 p.m. in Rudder Theatre.

New this year will be the Singular Sensations series, with tickets starting at $75. On the series will be: “Back Home Again: A Tribute to John Denver,” Oct. 25; “Dublin Irish Dance,” Feb. 16; and “Our Planet Live in Concert,” March 6.

Singular Sensation programs will at 7:30 p.m. in Rudder Auditorium.

Finally, the new Family Time series will feature “Winnie the Pooh” at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Oct. 1 and 2 p.m. Oct. 2. “Winnie the Pooh” is not part of the season ticket packages, but can be added for $32 or $52.

A $15 processing fee will be added to season and single-ticket purchases.