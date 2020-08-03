One killed in auto accident in Bryan

Police said one person was killed in an auto accident Monday on North Harvey Mitchell Parkway near the intersection of Phil Gramm Boulevard in north Bryan.
Police said a Nissan Pathfinder was traveling southbound on North Harvey Mitchell Parkway and failed to yield right of while while making a left turn, causing the Pathfinder to collide with a Yamaha motorcycle traveling northbound on North Harvey Mitchell Parkway. The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene and has been identified as Robert Haveron, a 59-year-old Bryan resident.
Police said no other injuries were reported.
Police said the driver of the Pathfinder was given a citation for Fail to Yield Right of Way -- Vehicle Turning Left.
North Harvey Mitchell Parkway was closed after the accident occurred, but has since been reopened.