Olympian Chaunte Lowe provides words of hope at 19th annual Surviving and Thriving luncheon

Just before the start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Pink Alliance hosted its 19th annual Surviving and Thriving luncheon Wednesday at Hilton College Station where hundreds of Brazos Valley women heard from U.S. Olympic track and field medalist Chaunte Lowe, a breast cancer survivor.

“We don’t get to choose the battles that we go through," Lowe said. "Not a single one of us in here decided we wanted to get into the fight of breast cancer because we wanted to, but we do get to choose how we fight these battles.

“Every single time we are faced with adversity we have a choice. Are we going to allow ourselves to become bitter? Are we going to allow ourselves to be overcome with the negative emotions that surround these diagnoses? Or are we going to choose to dream outside of our current situation and hold onto hope, and allow ourselves to be pulled through the hard and difficult situations by our own might?”

Lowe gave the keynote address: “Champion Mindset: Overcoming Adversity and Tenacity during Challenging Times.” She shared photographs and stories about being in the Olympics, her time as a mother of three and battling triple-negative breast cancer.

The renowned high jumper holds three world championship medals, three American records and has appeared in four Olympic Games. She made her mind up to become an Olympic athlete at age 4 after watching Florence Griffith Joyner, also known as Flo-Jo, compete in the Olympics on TV.

“I [saw] the muscles in her legs and they allowed me to see for the first time that strength is gorgeous,” Lowe recalled.

In 2019, she was diagnosed with breast cancer and had to leave training for the national championship for a double mastectomy, and had to miss the world championship for chemotherapy. During her fifth time preparing for the Olympics she was receiving chemotherapy and later had COVID a week before the Olympic Trials.

Despite everything she went through, Lowe said she found the positive in her situation and sought perseverance and resilience to push forward.

“Some of us that are just going into this battle — choose to fight with hope. Choose to thrive out of our current situation and circumstances,” she said. “How do we raise the bar from here? How do we raise the bar on our hopes and dreams? How do we move from surviving to thriving? … Think about it today.”

According to the American Cancer Society, Black women have the highest death rate from breast cancer. “This is thought to be partially because about 1 in 5 Black women with breast cancer have triple-negative breast cancer, more than any other racial/ethnic group,” the website states.

The American Cancer Society also states women have a 1 in 8 chance of developing breast cancer; for men, the lifetime risk of getting breast cancer is about 1 in 833. Amy Waer, dean of the School of Medicine at Texas A&M University, said during her career as a breast surgeon that she informed thousands of women and three men they had breast cancer.

“As you look at the current statistics, we know that 90% of women, after five years of a breast cancer diagnosis, are alive and well,” she said. “Those numbers continue to increase based on prevention, awareness particularly, earlier detection and the surgical advancement of treatment, chemotherapy and radiation.”

Doris Light, president of Pink Alliance, said the dedication for the luncheon was in honor of founding Pink Alliance board member Reba Ragsdale, who died in October 2021.

Light also highlighted Pink Alliance's grant program for breast health. Since its inception in 2016, Pink Alliance has awarded $575,000 in grants to help women in the Brazos Valley, she said.

“This luncheon has raised over $1 million over the last 18 years and that stays locally for breast cancer patients,” Light said.

Light also requested members of the audience to stand if they had been a breast cancer survivor of more than 20 years, then 30 years. The last standing person was Mary Ann Luber, 80, of College Station who has been surviving breast cancer for the last 32 years.

“The good Lord above, I couldn’t have made it this far without him and my husband, George,” she said. “I loved [Chanute’s] speech about being positive and being there for everyone to help her accomplish her goals. Staying positive is a big thing and having the Lord and being positive makes a world of difference. Everyone will be there for you because you are positive.”

Texas A&M Health sponsored the event.