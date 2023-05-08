If someone would have told a younger Oliver Hadnot, principal of College Station Middle School, that he would remain at the same school for 20 years, he would not have believed it.

“On the administration side, you kind of move around a lot,” Hadnot said. “I got here, and it just kept getting better and better every year.”

In his 20 years as principal of CSMS, Hadnot touched the lives of many, which was evident by the turnout at his retirement party Monday at the CSMS library. Current and former colleagues, members of the College Station school district, family and friends gathered around Hadnot to celebrate his impact and the legacy he has created.

With 39 total years in education, Hadnot said he had one goal before retiring: to leave CSMS better than he found it.

“I think we’ve done that with the staff I’ve assembled over the years,” Hadnot said. “We’re happy with the 20, but at some point everybody has to move onto that next chapter in their life."

While he does not know what this next chapter will entail, he does know that he and his wife, Patricia, who is an instructional assistant of the communication, academics and social learning program at Cypress Grove Intermediate School, have made College Station their home and that the community he has built at CSMS will be sincerely missed.

“I’m going to miss the kids, and I’m going to miss my staff,” Hadnot said. “It’s been fun.”

His legacy will continue to live on through his commitment to creating a family within the walls of CSMS and beyond.

Beth Bland, eighth grade U.S. History teacher, has taught at CSMS for 24 years and said Hadnot has made an honorable leader throughout the years.

“If you were to look over the course of 20 years, there’s not much turnover at this school because we love this school, and we love this school because of the way you run this school and the way that you have made a family here at this school,” Bland said, “not just with the staff but with the kids and with the parents and with the community.”

Bland said Hadnot recites the same line, "This is the best school in the district," at every faculty meeting as a reminder that his staff does not work for him, but he works for them.

"It wasn't about me; it's never about me," Hadnot said in response. "It's about the people that do the real work."

A humble leader, Hadnot said his job has been to do everything possible to ensure his school community had what they needed to succeed, something Tiersa Hopkins, special education English language arts and reading teacher, said makes him an incredible person to not only work for but to know.

Hopkins served as the parent teacher organization (PTO) president of CSMS from 2004-08 while teaching special education teachers at Texas A&M University. When preparing for student teaching, Hopkins said she would send her best students to learn under Hadnot's guidance.

Having retired from teaching last year, Hopkins said she returned to CSMS this school year to fill a vacant special education role, something she said she would only do for Hadnot.

"The thing that I love about him and the reason that I didn't even think twice about unretiring is that he hires great people and values them as professionals," Hopkins said as she bragged about Hadnot's teacher retention rate.

Hadnot also served as Superintendent Mike Martindale's teacher at one point, so Martindale said he was fortunate to have him as a principal in the district down the line.

"His experience, his love for his faculty and staff and his students is second to none," Martindale said. "He's the heartbeat of College Station Middle School, and we're forever grateful for him and his work and everything he's done for the school district over the years."