Oldham Goodwin sells Westinghouse Building, Big Sky Medical buys in

The largest life science transaction occurred in the Brazos Valley in October — somewhat under the radar — when Big Sky Medical of Dallas became the new owner of the Westinghouse Building at Providence Park in College Station, according to Casey Oldham, CEO and Chief Investment Officer of Oldham Goodwin.

“We weren’t looking to sell, Big Sky Medical came to us,” Oldham said. “It is one of the most successful conversions of a vacant, large manufacturing building into a life science center.”

Oldham Goodwin Capital, the real estate private equity investment and development arm of Oldham Goodwin, acquired the 175,752 square-foot Westinghouse Building in 2016. The building is a part of the 52-acre Providence Park research and life science campus and had not been utilized for quite some time, Oldham said. Oldham Goodwin has developed the property for six years since its acquisition.

“When Oldham Goodwin Capital, the real estate investment and development arm of Oldham Goodwin, purchased the Westinghouse building in 2016 it was very risky. A lot of people tried to buy it or come up with a plan to redevelop it but didn’t have a plan or want to take the risk as it was essentially vacant and unused for 20 years,” Oldham said. “However, the risk paid off as it was a very successful return for Oldham Goodwin Capital and its investors. We were very fortunate humbly. We have already had several communities and building owners reach out to us on how we turned an old single purchase manufacturing center into a multi-tenant life science building and campus to seek our help or investment.”

Oldham Goodwin Capital still owns the surrounding 25 acres in Providence Park and will pursue further development in the life science sector, he said.

“When you buy a vacant building that sits in the middle of Brazos County and it has been vacant for 20 years, you can’t refill it, or back fill it with existing tenants in the market,” Oldham said. “It was a risk and you have to bring in new business and new tenants. The difference is you have five different life science companies that are in that building and are all brought in from out of the market so these are new businesses and new life science companies that have deep roots here. So taking a 180,000 square-foot building that had no interest and no synergy, and just sat vacant for 20 years, and then turning it into a life science campus is the equivalent of building something out of nothing.”

Joseph Doremus, an analyst with Big Sky Medical, said Jason Signor, founder and CEO of Big Sky Medical, has a longstanding relationship with Texas A&M because he attended there as a graduate in engineering.

“Since then [Signor], has had a lot of involvement in the area. Being in College Station-Bryan is a good investment opportunity for us just because of his relationship with them,” he said. “This is our third investment there, and currently we are still looking to pursue further investments there and establish that good relationship. Oldham Goodwin is also going to be managing the property and we have a great relationship with them and we are hoping to continue on with them in the future.”

Current Westinghouse Building tenants include Matica Biotechnology, Zoetis, Lynntech and The Texas A&M Center for Innovation in Advanced Development and Manufacturing. Oldham said because of the methodical way they went about building their ecosystem and selecting those tenants, they want to see those tenants continue to prosper in that building.

“The rest of the campus that we have put all of the infrastructure in already, which is the 25 acres that surrounds it, that we can expand and see more life science companies grow and we will be there to help them in their expansion and that turns into a little biocorridor on State Highway 6 right next to the university,” he said. “We know that the type of job creators that these life science companies bring in are very conducive to what the county and the cities have been trying to do in promotion of our workforce … I hope the whole 50 acres is a very successful life science campus.”

The reason Oldham Goodwin Capital sold the building was so it could free up capital to continue development to build out the life science campus, Oldham said.

“It was good for our investors, and Big Sky wanted us to maintain the operations and management of the building and the park because we had done a good job,” he said.

Texas A&M marketing professor Venkatesh Shankar said he hopes Big Sky Medical will have more knowledge and experience in the healthcare space, to develop and manage the building in a way that keeps it going forward.

“Any way A&M can have meaningful participation in that, this will lead to more development in health care deals,” he said. “A&M has its own research spot, which actually incubates a lot of start-up firms, and since Providence Park is also trying to house young firms such as Matica Biotechnology, Zoetis, would there be any kind of collaboration, cooperation or coexistence of this park along with the existing A&M research park? Will there be any relationship with the Brazos Valley entrepreneurship center and so on? That would be nice to know if there are some plans of them collaborating or at least being in communication.”

Oldham said he is confident Big Sky Medical will collaborate with Texas A&M. College Station Mayor John Nichols said the sale of this building to Big Sky Medical is an exceptional win for the community.

“Six years ago, Oldham Goodwin purchased this underperforming property with support from the city of College Station through expedited permitting and development assistance. They have attracted and developed both retail and significant life science businesses to this prominent site in College Station,” Nichols said. “With the redevelopment and sale of the old Westinghouse Building, a significant gain will appear on the property tax rolls. Oldham Goodwin has created value and provided leadership in developing the life sciences agenda for College Station and the entire Brazos Valley.”