Officials weigh in on property value increases in Brazos County

Property appraisals were released at the end of April and Brazos County saw an average 15% increase in property values for the year, according to Dana Horton, the chief appraiser for the Brazos County Appraisal District.

As of Friday, Horton said 1,512 county residents have filed protests on their new appraisals. She said several factors come into play when there is a large increase in property values.

“Right now the [housing] market is just booming everywhere. The law requires that we value properties at 100% of its market value,” she said. “When you have a very active market that is strong like ours is in Bryan-College Station — and we see sales in a particular area — we look at ratios of what our property sold for to what our value is, based on a cost approach.”

For example, Horton said if the appraisal district were to take 50 home sales in a neighborhood where the ratio is at 87%, then every property in that neighborhood would have its appraisal raised with a market adjustment by 13%, in order to get the property value to the 100% market value.

“When we are assessing the sales we check for market adjustments before we send notices out,” she said. “Our increase in population comes into play with our total value increases — not necessarily property increases year over year — because we have new subdivisions coming in, which encompasses the increase in value of the sales we are seeing.”

Brazos County Judge Duane Peters said during the public input portion of the May 3 Commissioner’s Court meeting that there will be more discussions about the values during upcoming budget meetings.

“Just after looking at the increase in property values across the state, I’ve talked to a number of judges who have told me that their appraisals are doing much what ours did,” he said Thursday. “I think Texas is a destination location for our other folks. The people that are [moving here], for them it looks like — whether it is a house or a property — it looks cheap if they are coming from California, New York or somewhere else. To us, we have known what the market value looks like around here, and the people moving here are buying it for more than what we would consider market value. It is no question that appraisals have increased.”

Peters said the county is still working through the budget, and until the commissioners go through it, he isn’t sure how the high appraisals will affect the county’s tax rate. He noted that he doesn’t remember a time appraisals were going up to the degree they are now.

“The appraisal district is required by state law to appraise at 100% value, and we will have to adjust our budget based on the values,” he said. “I suspect we could potentially be looking at trimming back on the tax rate, but I won’t know anything until we know what the budget is going to be.”

Precinct 2 Commissioner Russ Ford said his own appraisal has gone up more than 15% of what it was last year. There are two positive things to note for residents despite the large increase, he said.

“We can only raise the net tax bill by 10%, which is the maximum that it could go up. The maximum that we could raise the tax rate for the county is 3.5%, so this is not as bad as it seems at first glance,” he said. “We will soon get the no-new-revenue tax rate and that will show if the appraisals have gone up a certain amount. Then, if we lower the county tax rates by that similar percentage, then residents will not see any additional taxes whatsoever. That is the target.”

Adam Perdue, a research economist with the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University, said his appraisal was 50% higher than last year’s amount.

“Despite spending the previous three weeks urging the public not to overact to the increase in valuations, because tax rates are going to be lowered, I found it hard not to react in a similar fashion as everyone else has been when confronted with my new valuation,” he said.

By and large, the increases in valuations were largely expected given the increases in real estate market prices, Perdue said.

“At the real estate center, we found that we have seen rather larger increases across the state. From our estimates, we saw from the first quarter of 2021 to the first quarter of 2022 — we saw a price appreciation of about 18.8%,” he said. “The appraisals have largely matched the price increases. The next step everybody is worried about is what that means for their taxes. On average, it doesn’t mean anything for your taxes.”

Property taxes have a two-step process every year, Perdue said. First the valuations are set and residents may protest them, and then the tax rate is set, he said.

“What we should expect in an ideal scenario, is that if property valuations went up about 20%, the property tax rate could drop about 20%, and then leave us with, on average, the same tax bill,” he said. “The state also limits the increase in the average tax bill. For cities and counties the limit is 3.5% and for school districts the limit is 2.5%, and that is most of your tax bill. Your actual tax bill is not going to go up as nearly as fast as your property value did.”

Perdue said he protests his appraisal every year and sometimes wins his case, but said Brazos County has done a good job getting close to his estimation of his property’s actual value.

The deadline to protest a property appraisal is Sunday, or 30 days from the day the notice was placed in the mail, whichever is later, Horton said. May 31 is the deadline for Brazos County residents who received notices that were mailed out on April 29.

Residents can file their protest at brazoscad.org or by calling 979-774-4100.

