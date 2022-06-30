Officials preach caution as fireworks celebrations continue amid dry weather

With Brazos County under a burn ban, local police, firefighters and fireworks retailers are reminding locals how to properly enjoy the Fourth of July celebrations this weekend without putting themselves or others at risk.

David Simmons, the College Station Police Department’s public information officer, said that while the countywide fire ban does not prohibit use of fireworks, it is always illegal to use fireworks within 5,000 feet of the city limits.

“You’re not allowed to shoot off any fireworks, whether that be bottle rockets, sparklers [or] things like that,” Simmons said. “If it starts a fire, especially with what we’ve seen on the highways, we’re gonna have a problem.”

Simmons also said that every year around Independence Day the police receive noise complaints.

“We get a ton of calls every night whenever it comes down to the Fourth of July weekend,” he said. “Whether that be calls for the fireworks itself, or it’s going to be calls for potential gunshots and then we determined that it was fireworks.”

If officers find the source of the fireworks inside city limits, Simmons said citizens will be fined for the Class C violation.

Jason Ware, the deputy emergency management coordinator for Brazos County, said to be mindful of where fireworks are set off outside city limits.

“You can’t do it on a public roadway,” Ware said. “I would highly recommend mowing the grass in the immediate area where the fireworks are going to be discharged — mow it as short as you possibly can.

“The vegetation being so vulnerable to fire right now that we’re really pushing … pay attention to your surroundings.”

Chris Gill, a third-party vendor for Mr. W Fireworks on 5302 Raymond Stotzer Pkwy near Snook, doesn’t think the fire ban will affect sales.

“A lot of the people that have been coming in know what to expect from the fireworks that they buy,” Gill said. “The majority of the people are going to buy and just be safe with what they buy.”

Gill expects business to pick up beginning today and that the store's most popular items are all-in-one packages.

“The most common one is called ‘The Good Stuff,’” Gill said. “Those are ones that you can light and then you can just watch the show, they have multiple shots.”

Joe Boyd, chief of the Brazos County District 2 volunteer fire department, said safety is always a top priority during their annual firework show in Kurten.

“We always have several fire trucks on scene right around the area,” Boyd said. “We typically try and cut the grass low in that area, especially if we’re going to be doing fireworks.”

Boyd said the show will be free to the public.

“We’ll have several food trucks out there … it will be a good family-oriented, come-meet-the-neighbor [or] hang-out-with-a-neighbor-on-the-lawn type deal,” Boyd said. “Like an old-school community event.”

James Fuller, a former firefighter and current fireworks safety expert for TNT Fireworks, said people need to practice safety when enjoying fireworks.

“We don’t want to lose the right to celebrate our freedoms through the use of fireworks on the Fourth of July because of misuse,” he said.

Fuller, who also served as chief of staff at the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission from 2000-03, advised cleaning up afterward.

“It’s your product, you bought it, you need to put it in the trash,” he said. “To properly dispose of the used firework, you need to give it a bath, let it sit there for a while and cool off … bag it and put it in an appropriate trash receptacle after you’ve recognized and felt no heat emission whatsoever.”

As for personal safety, Debbie York, the regional emergency department director for Baylor, Scott & White, said anytime there are fireworks, people are prone to get hurt.

“Fireworks can be real dangerous,” she said. “You can get a third-degree burn from a firework. We see burns to the face, eyes, sometimes hands and fingers.”

York said the best way to prevent this is to only light the firework once it’s on the ground.

“It’s important to stand back because when they explode, they can put off heat several feet from there,” York said. “Children play with sparklers … so it’s important that you supervise your children.”

If an accident does occur, York said to immediately seek professional treatment and do not try and doctor the wound yourself.

“Don’t put anything on those burns,” she said. “We don’t want any kind of oils or lotions or SAVs … come directly to the emergency department.”

