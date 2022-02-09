Normangee High School senior Matejka passionate about women in agriculture

Editor’s note: This is part of a series of stories highlighting high school students from the Brazos Valley who are active in 4-H or FFA. The series, which is sponsored by Capital Farm Credit, will culminate with selected students receiving scholarships.
Normangee High School senior Leeann Matejka has a passion to teach the next generation of agricultural students while encouraging more women to get involved.
For Matejka, the agricultural industry has always been a huge part of her life from visiting her grandmother, who runs around 50 head of cattle, to her father, a former welder, whose own passion ignited hers. Matejka said she originally attended a private school, but the lack of FFA programs made her transfer to Normangee where she immediately jumped in. Matejka recently bought five angus heifer pairs to start her own herd and is competing in all the major shows for ag mechanics this year with a star-shaped fire pit.
Matejka advocates for the agricultural industry any chance she gets, whether it’s working at a local feed store to promoting FFA fundraisers and events.
“We’re putting on a barbecue fundraiser for our ag mechanics team, so we can fund some of our stays at the hotels and for more materials for our ag mech projects, especially because our ag mechanics team and our shop are very small,” Matejka said.
When Matejka started her Ag mechanic’s class, she noticed that she was one of only two girls. Matejka said she felt cautious at first but came to realize that everyone was on the same overall skill level.
“I would tell other girls ‘Don’t feel like you don’t know as much just because you’re a girl. You most likely have the same amount of knowledge as any other boy in that shop, especially if you start at the same time they do, so there’s no reason to be afraid to start,’” Matejka said.
John Schroeder, an agricultural science teacher at Normangee, said Matejka is not afraid to tell other girls in class to not back down from any boy who tells them they can’t weld better than them.
“My first semester, whenever I got in here with all these other boys and they got their first chance to actually start welding, I told her she was one of the best welders I had,” Schroeder said. “She’s kept up with it and always promoted not backing down from any boy or because it’s not a job that women are typically seen in.”
Matejka dreamed of being a teacher while growing up, but it wasn’t until she attended Normangee that she received the desired encouragement and the realization that she’d like be an ag mechanics shop teacher. Matejka said she can’t wait to have her own classroom and is already thinking of ideas to put on her Pinterest board.
“I would love to spread the shop to girls and at the same time I would really love to help influence some kids and enter them into FFA,” Matejka said. “FFA was a big help to me in my teenage years, so I know it’d be great for somebody else.”
As a junior, Matejka served as secretary for Normangee FFA and is the current vice president; she has been a member of the Wildlife Team for three years and serves as captain, and is the active director of Green Hand Orientation.
“Ever since her first day in any of our classes, she’s been 110% sold out to us. Anytime I ask her to do anything, I have no whining, no complaining from her. She’s always been gung ho, yes I can and it doesn’t matter if I’m asking her to do something she’s never done before,” Schroeder said.
Matejka won the 2020-21 Star Chapter Farmer award, placed first in the Leon County Ag Mechanic Show, third in the Crockett District Contest and was selected three times to participate in Texas Brigades.
“She’s my first student ever that I’ve taken to any major shows and shown a project that received a blue ribbon which just means she had good quality work and it’s definitely a project that should be shown,” Schroeder said.
After graduation, Matejka plans to major in agricultural engineering at Sam Houston University. Matejka said she’s learned there are a variety of different students with different learning styles and backgrounds, so she’ll have to mold to fit what works best for her future students.
“This is a great organization for kids and you don’t have to be in quote Future Farmers of America. FFA is open to everyone. There’s robotics, there’s livestock judging, there’s horse judging, there’s wildlife. So it doesn’t matter what kind of person you are, there’s no reason you can’t join FFA,” Matejka said.
