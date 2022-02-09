Normangee High School senior Matejka passionate about women in agriculture

When Matejka started her Ag mechanic’s class, she noticed that she was one of only two girls. Matejka said she felt cautious at first but came to realize that everyone was on the same overall skill level.

“I would tell other girls ‘Don’t feel like you don’t know as much just because you’re a girl. You most likely have the same amount of knowledge as any other boy in that shop, especially if you start at the same time they do, so there’s no reason to be afraid to start,’” Matejka said.

John Schroeder, an agricultural science teacher at Normangee, said Matejka is not afraid to tell other girls in class to not back down from any boy who tells them they can’t weld better than them.

“My first semester, whenever I got in here with all these other boys and they got their first chance to actually start welding, I told her she was one of the best welders I had,” Schroeder said. “She’s kept up with it and always promoted not backing down from any boy or because it’s not a job that women are typically seen in.”