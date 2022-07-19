Nonprofit Unlimited Potential asks College Station to fund its mission

College Station is continuing to work with the nonprofit Unlimited Potential, which helps 18- to 25-year-olds who aged out of foster care, by potentially helping it fund a facility to house its youth and provide community resources.

During last week’s College Station City Council meeting, members of UP updated the council on its future facility needs. In May 2021, UP asked the city if it could support its group with a federal loan to rehabilitate a former nursing home at 1115 Anderson St. The new facility would allow UP employees and volunteers to move out of their current center on East 29th Street, and provide temporary housing to youth who have aged out of the foster care system.

However, UP informed the council it determined that the building on Anderson Street was not feasible for housing and would rather demolish the building and build a new one in the same location. UP also found the timespan and expense to apply and get approved for the federal loan would be a long process, according to Debbie Eller, the city’s director of community services.

“[UP] had determined the building had dilapidated so much that it is not worth renovating, so they want to move forward with demolishing the building and then coming back and rebuilding in that location, but the funding sources are not completely identified yet,” Eller said after the meeting. “[UP] decided they wanted to pursue private and local funding.”

Don Russell, chairman of UP’s Building Committee, told the council that the administration building they are planning would serve the local administration of UP, and also potentially house other services that could potentially be associated with UP, such as GED programs.

“We don’t think philanthropic giving alone can make this project work. There are so many needs in this community, so many charities that are asking for money, so many events where people are asked to give money,” Russell told the council. “We really need the city’s help.”

Jacque Flagg, UP’s board president, also told the council that their plan for the new facility would include two residential houses; one for men, one for women and an administration building.

“In 2019, Housing and Urban Development set up a separate fund for housing, specifically for youth aging out of the foster system,” she said at the meeting. “This program is called Foster Youth to Independence or FYI, the local HUD agency must have passed through agencies which provide services including basis skills, housing counseling, landlord support services, employment and training, and education and career advancement services. Unlimited Potential provides those services and more including mentorship and therapy, all free of charge to the youth.”

Kelyn Wardlaw, UP’s executive director, presented the UP’s Transitional Living Program, which would be part of the services provided in UP’s new facility.

“For anyone that is not familiar with foster care, when a young adult is 18, typically that means you age out of the foster care system. Which means on the day of your 18th birthday the state is no longer supporting you,” she said at the meeting. “The question we face as an organization is, ‘What if you never had a home to go back to? What happens to you then?’”

Wardlaw noted that after reaching 18, 20% of the children who were in foster care will become instantly homeless.

“Our goal as a program is to build a healthy support agency to allow youth to have a full life with multiple aspects,” she said. “Our ask is that we be the village, the support and the connection in the community for these youth, because ultimately addressing their health, impacts our communities’ health as well.”

Councilman John Crompton proposed that the city look into matching up to $2 million to help UP in demolishing the building on Anderson Street and bringing a new building to fruition.

Councilman John Nichols suggested the city look into utilizing funds from the city’s Community Development Block Grant.

“Perhaps the city could find a way to use some of our CDBG monies to demolish that and scrape that property clean,” he said at the meeting. “During that time [UP] could be developing a joint funding plan across the several other entities that should share in the cost of this.”

Councilman Dennis Maloney said he thinks it is time for the city of College Station to “take up its responsibilities for social services in a community with over 125,000 people.”

Mayor Karl Mooney ultimately made the motion to direct city staff to work on a plan to demolish the building, which could include funding from the city, but the funding source was not identified. The motion also directed UP to look into other local funding to source their project.

Eller said UP will come back to the council with a plan for demolition.

“At some point in the future, UP will come back and present their financing and plans back to council, and at that time the council could consider providing some type of funding for the facility,” Eller said after the meeting. “Council wanted to see UP go to other entities for funding, [perhaps] go to surrounding counties and see if they can get any other entities interest in funding for the facility.”

For more information about Unlimited Potential, visit upbrazosvalley.org.