Nonprofit organizer ships $1.2 million in medical supplies to aid Ukrainian hospitals

Though a long way from the war in Ukraine, a North Zulch nonprofit has been helping the effort by shipping medical supplies to hospitals with the help of founder and president Lena Denman.

Denman is a government professor at Blinn College and when she isn’t teaching, she is running her nonprofit, the Arlene Campbell Humanitarian Foundation, founded in 2016. To date, the foundation has shipped over $1.2 million in medical supplies to five hospitals in Ukraine.

“I have been going to Ukraine and have been involved since 2000, that was when Arlene Campbell first took me to Ukraine; she was a widow and didn’t have any children," Denman recalled. "My dad was a pastor in the Sacramento, California, area and he knew Arlene from working with various missions in the area. She had this ministry where she would go to Ukraine and bring medical supplies that were shipped through the U.S. government. She shipped items through the Department of Defense’s Humanitarian Program, which is what I used last year in September to deliver shipments.”

The foundation is made up of three board members and 10 volunteers, but more help has been needed since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, even though the war has been ongoing since the Russians took over the Crimean region in 2014.

“We have a dual mission and the first part of that is to step in and send medical supplies and equipment over to Ukraine, but the second part of it is to develop academic partnerships,” Denman said. “My objective is to be able to work with academic institutions and universities to be able to develop programs where American professors are maybe teaching in a course format online and working with Ukrainian [schooling entities].”

The Ukrainian medical system has always been underfunded, according to Denman.

“Ukraine got its independence in 1991 by the Soviet Union, but they have been working to develop as a country and in that process they have a model where people can come in and receive medical care,” she said. “There are some privatized hospitals in the country, but many are public. Which means people can come in and get free care but the issue is the government cannot fully fund it. The hospitals will request what they need from the government and they will receive a fraction of that, maybe about 25%.”

The foundation teamed up with the United Methodist Committee on Relief [UMCOR] which helps with grant money in order to send supplies, Denman said.

“When you aren’t shipping through a humanitarian program, it is extremely expensive and the cost of jet fuel is increasing," she said. "It is cheaper when you ship by sea and it is much more expensive by air, and our shipping port is not currently accessible. I get lists from doctors at the hospitals telling me what they need from baby formula to bedsheets, to expensive equipment, but the system is getting chronically worse.”

Other medical items include stethoscopes, catheters, lung care items, PPE [personal protective equipment], masks, gowns and gloves, she said.

“We work with hospitals here like Baylor, Scott & White with the Faith in Action Initiative and also Ohio Health, which is a Methodist hospital whose warehouse has been helping to package and send supplies for us,” Denman said. “But at the moment the majority of supplies are coming from Ohio Health.”

The process of sending supplies to Ukraine starts with a truck that goes from the Ohio Health warehouse to Cincinnati, and then the supplies fly to Warsaw through an AEC Parcel Service and from there get shipped by truck to Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv. The five hospitals that receive supplies are Kyiv City No. 2, which is a burn center; State Institution Ukrainian Health Ministry Heart Institute; Ohmadit, the largest pediatric hospital in Ukraine; Kyiv Emergency Hospital; and the Center for Children’s Cardiology and Cardia Care, Denman said.

After Denman’s father introduced her to Campbell when she was 16, Campbell later asked permission to take Denman to Ukraine to experience the culture and introduce her to doctors she had met and worked with back when she sent supplies to Ukraine, Denman remembered.

“The academic level of education there was really high and that actually inspired me to go on into higher education myself and I wanted to become a professor and give back,” she said. “My translator was 14 years old and she took me into her classroom and there were only three textbooks in their entire classroom. She was learning physics as a 14-year-old and she spoke four languages. She was able to translate for me excellently, and the standard of living isn’t the best but they have such perseverance and that inspired me.”

After Campbell died in 2002, Denman said she wanted to continue her work.

“Arlene wanted me to see Ukraine ,but I think she may have been looking to pass off what she was doing to someone else and I was very young at the time, and those were relationships I was able to maintain [with the doctors in Ukraine], so that when these crises got worse and over the years, we were in a position to help,” she said.

As far as the next steps for the foundation, Denman said she wants to continue expanding the scope of the medical supplies being sent first and foremost.

“If we don’t look at the long-term future and development of Ukraine, even if the war was over tomorrow with the level of damage of their infrastructures, it is going to exacerbate the issue of underfunding for the university,” she said. “While we do receive grant money that allows us to have transportation to have funding for these items, we still need operational funding in order to work as a nonprofit organization.”

For more information or to make a donation, visit arlenecampbell.org.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.