Newly seated BISD board member Leo Gonzalez addresses potential conflict

After Leo Gonzalez II was sworn into the Bryan school district’s Board of Trustees on Thursday, he spoke on his desire to remain a member of the city of Bryan Planning and Zoning Commission. He currently holds the Single Member District 3 seat on the board and serves as chairman of the commission.

“I’m hoping to do both; that’s what we’re trying to do,” Gonzalez said after being sworn in.

While the Texas Association of School Boards released a document entitled “Dual Office Holding Issues for School Board Trustees” that references Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s response to a similar situation in Laredo in 2016, TASB does not have the authority to forbid a member of a planning and zoning commission to run for school board.

In Paxton’s Opinion No. KP-0114 — dated Oct. 3, 2016 — Paxton addresses whether one can serve as a member of the board and commission.

Because there are times when school boards need the Planning and Zoning Commission’s approval to acquire or hold real property, Paxton said the person holding places on both offices would have “divided loyalties” and provided his stance on what a court might decide given the current statutes in place.

“A court would likely conclude that a member of a board of trustees of the United Independent School District may not simultaneously serve as a member of the City of Laredo's planning and zoning commission,” Paxton’s final summary said.

All things considered, Paxton said it would be a court’s decision to allow the person to hold both offices or be dismissed from one.

In October, the Bryan Planning and Zoning Commission denied the Bryan school board’s rezoning request twice to construct the Ruby Haliburton Auxiliary Complex. However, it was unanimously approved by the Bryan City Council in October.

At the time, Gonzalez was solely a member of the Planning and Zoning Commission but announced his candidacy for the board on Aug. 22.

Now that he has been sworn into the board, Gonzalez said he is hopeful that he will be able to retain both positions, stating that he aspires to settle the rift between the two entities.

“The school district and the city of Bryan have always been great partners and worked together on everything, so I hate that we’ve had this rift, and I’m hoping to be a part of the repair for it,” Gonzalez said Thursday at his swearing-in ceremony.

In a statement to the Eagle, the city of Bryan said it is Gonzalez’s decision.

“Mr. Gonzalez must rely on his own understanding of state policy and take whatever action he deems appropriate with regard to his status on the Planning & Zoning Commission. This matter has not been brought before the city council,” the statement said.

The Bryan school district also released a statement, stating that, because he is now an official member of the board, the decision rests in the hands of Gonzalez, the city of Bryan and the Planning and Zoning Commission.

“The Bryan School Board is aware of the issues regarding board members holding dual offices. Mr. Gonzalez was most recently elected to the Bryan ISD School Board through the general election. It is the understanding of the Board that this does not have an impact on Mr. Gonzalez being sworn in as a school board member,” the statement said. “The Board further understands that after Mr. Gonzalez is sworn in as board member that this matter is between Mr. Gonzalez, the City of Bryan, and the Planning and Zoning Commission.”

For Gonzalez, he said he will be glad to serve both the board and the commission; however, if circumstances arise wherein one directly affects the other, he said will step aside and allow his cohorts to vote on the matter.

“I’m sure we’re going to run into things that I can’t work on both sides [for]; the Transportation Facility would’ve been a prime example; it would’ve been impossible to come here in this board meeting and then go over to that meeting, so there’s certain times that you just have to step back and say ‘timeout on this one’ and let everybody else handle it and just go from there,” Gonzalez said Thursday.

While it is uncertain how this matter will conclude, Gonzalez said he is eager to offer his perspective to both entities.

“If it’s a big deal, we’ll figure it out at that point, but I would like to bridge the gap,” he said. “I don’t think the city realizes what the school board has to do, and the school board doesn’t realize what the city has to do, so I do offer that unique perspective of being on both.”