New school boundaries await opening of Sadberry Intermediate

In preparation for the opening of Sadberry Intermediate in August 2023, the Bryan school district has opened a community-wide survey regarding attendance boundaries. The survey will remain open until Friday.

During Monday’s school board meeting, Barbara Ybarra, associate superintendent of teaching and learning for the district, said approximately 500 people had responded to the survey thus far with about 30 signed up for one of five focus groups being held this week.

“We would certainly like to see more input, but probably what we’re seeing is a result of already engaging so many people prior to this moment that I think they’re well informed about it," Ybarra said, "[but] we still encourage as many people as possible to go please take that survey and give us the feedback we need to make the most informed recommendation to the board of trustees in January.”

The purpose of the survey is to balance elementary school enrollment and prevent the overutilization and underutilization of campuses in preparation of school boundaries for the three intermediate schools, Ybarra said during the board’s December workshop. The goal is for each intermediate school to serve between 600 to 800 students.

Included in the survey is information regarding the two most up-to-date options for school boundaries and a school locator tool where participants can enter their address, and it will tell them where their student is currently attending for elementary and intermediate schools, as well as where they would be placed under both options.

“This process, as we’ve spoken repeatedly, is a process whereby we get feedback, we make adjustments, we go back again,” Ybarra said. “I don’t even know what version of options we’re on at this point, but I think the highest compliment that I could have received was a parent who’s been at multiple meetings attesting to the fact that every time she comes we’ve responded to the feedback.”

Over 700 individuals have offered their feedback and input on these options, Ybarra said. Included in the survey are two options outlining different outcomes that were created by the School Boundaries Oversight Committee — comprised of parents, community members, two board members and campus and district staff, the Bryan school district’s website said.

“The parents came to multiple focus groups just to hear what everyone was saying, so when they go back to the committee they’re working on options having firsthand knowledge of what those meetings looked like,” Ybarra said. “They’ve gone above and beyond.”

At this time, Ybarra said Neal Elementary is currently underutilized, while Branch Elementary, Henderson Elementary and Johnson Elementary are being overutilized. The district also wants to see the number of students involved in the emergent bilingual early exit program at Crockett Elementary increase, as it is a small population and students would have the same classmates for their entire elementary career, Ybarra said.

To combat this, option one outlines how Crockett Elementary’s emergent bilingual students would attend Henderson Elementary, and Henderson’s dual language students would attend Crockett with a few minor boundary adjustments.

“The big shift in option one deals with these two campuses, again trying to balance the overutilization of Henderson and that small number of bilingual students at Crockett Elementary,” Ybarra said.

The movement of an entire program raised questions regarding how it would impact its teachers and families, Ybarra said. Therefore, option two focuses on keeping this program in place.

“You’ll note that in option two, emergent bilingual does not leave Henderson or Crockett, and dual language does not leave Henderson or Crockett; it’s just boundary adjustments for all of these programs,” Ybarra said.

Option two includes the same boundary adjustments as option one with the addition of minor adjustments from Henderson to Fannin Elementary to balance the movement from Fannin to Neal. Intermediate boundaries are the same in both options with emergent bilingual early exit programs being offered at all three campuses and adjustments to ensure students are attending schools closest to their homes, something Ybarra said parents were passionate about.

During the workshop, several board members raised concerns regarding students with low socioeconimic status. Superintendent Ginger Carrabine eased these concerns by stating that just by reducing the number of students at each intermediate school, the district will see productivity levels increase.

“That’s been part of the problem with intermediate as it sits today is the volume,” Carrabine said. “There are so many kids in those two buildings, so by breaking them into three different buildings, I think we will be better at meeting the needs of all kids — not just at-risk kids but our highly gifted and talented students.”

Another concern from the board regarded the influx in homes being built and how that will affect the demographics and composition of district campuses, specifically surrounding Branch Elementary and Jane Long Intermediate, as well as Sam Rayburn Intermediate and Houston Elementary. Ybarra said both options allow for growth in the coming years.

Carrabine added that a demographer outlined what the district numbers would look like in 10 years in preparation for such changes, as she said the worst thing to do would be to change the boundaries every other year.

“That shifting and all of the houses coming to Bryan is a really great problem to have,” Carrabine said. “It’s a sign of progress and growth that people are choosing to raise their family in our wonderful community.”

To access the survey, visit surveymonkey.com/r/BryanISD_Boundaries. To learn more about Bryan school district boundaries, visit bryanisd.org/o/bisd/page/school-boundaries.