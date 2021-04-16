New COVID-19 cases in Brazos County increase 44% week over week

Brazos County health officials reported 105 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Friday. It was the first time since March 29 that the number of daily news cases was more than 100.

With Friday’s new cases, the county’s overall number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 21,911.

Of those, 558 cases were active Friday, an increase of 67 from the day before. Officials said 21,111 cases are considered recovered. Health department officials consider all cases older than two weeks to be recovered.

Health officials reported 352 new cases of COVID-19 for the week, a 44% increase over the 244 new cases reported in the prior week.

Thirteen Brazos County residents were hospitalized Friday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, which is one fewer than the day before.

The percentage of hospitalized patients in the state’s Trauma Service Area N with COVID-19 on Friday was 2.97%. Other counties in that region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon counties.