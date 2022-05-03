New biotech company opens in Bryan-College Station

Local leaders from the Bryan-College Station area joined business leaders from Matica Biotechnology, Inc. in celebrating the grand opening of Matica's Brazos Valley GMP facility on Tuesday.

Matica Bio is part of growing list of biotechnology companies that have established themselves in the Bryan-College Station area. It is a contract development and manufacturing organization that specializes in cell and gene therapies that use live cells, viruses and DNA to produce medical drugs called therapeutic agents to treat diseases and viruses. The company was established to support a high unmet need for drug production, according to Mike Stewart, Matica Bio's chief technology officer.

Company CEO Dr. Yun Jeong Song said Matica Bio will contribute to the growth of the biopharmaceutical industry in a special way since it is well positioned to breach different geography, sectors and stages of medical innovation.

“It is truly transformative when you can cure cancer, when you can cure genetic disease that is inherited, it’s a true revolution. We will help innovators and therefore the patients as their trusted manufacturing partner with an efficiency and quality they deserve,” Song said.

College Station was a “remarkable place” for a startup company such as Matica Bio due to the combination of the academic system, research institutes, local government and private enterprise, said Dr. Jin Kim, Matica Bio board member and advisor.

“You see all the new people that have joined us as a new startup; it’s an exciting place to work, so College Station was a great selling point," Kim said. "We’re located in such an integral part of Texas between all the different corridors and we're excited to be here.”

Manufacturing entities such as G-Con Facilities in College Station and Sartorius have partnered with Matica Bio. A research collaboration agreement also was made between Texas A&M University and Matica Bio.

“We now have therapy and we have hope; we were stunted for maybe seven years and that will be solved through cell therapy and gene therapy,” said Dr. Scott Lillibridge, vice president for global health at Texas A&M.

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney said through the presence of Matica and other biotechnology companies and with the help of Texas A&M, Bryan-College Station is poised, ready and able to increase biomedical research, development, processing and seeking the approvals that are now necessary in the world.

“If we’ve learned anything in the past two years, it's that we need companies like Matica to step forward," Mooney said. "We need companies like Matica to figure out what the new battlefield is going to look like in healthcare for us to have a healthy world.”

Bryan-College Station’s biomedical corridor has continued to bring new jobs to the community and Matica will only add to the job creation, Bryan single member District 3 councilman Bobby Gutierrez said.

"We have cancer, we have heart attacks, we have all these different things obstructing our lives and to have something here that's state of the art," Gutierrez said. "I look forward to the expansion. This is needed, we have to have this not only here in Bryan-College Station but across the world."

Next steps for Matica will be establishing itself as a customer service organization that supports clients by developing a manufacturing process which will process critical drugs and therapies to human clinical trials, said Andrew Arrage, Matica Bio chief commercial officer.

“Part of our journey is as our clinical client’s progress and mature into leading commercial production, you’re going to be there for them," Arrage said. "Most of our clients are confidential, but what you’ll hear from us will be expansion, new capabilities, and things like that.”

