‘Never Forget’ memorial to honor unknown, missing soldiers

The community can view the future site of the Never Forget Garden Veterans Memorial on Wednesday during a pre-Memorial Day event that will honor all missing and unknown service members.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the American Pavilion in Veterans Park and Athletic Complex at 3101 Harvey Road in College Station.

Jane Cohen, executive committee chair of the memorial, said it commemorates the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.

“It’s a project started by the Daughters of the American Revolution local chapter to honor and remember the unknown soldiers who gave their all for America’s freedoms,” Cohen said. “By having this Never Forget Garden Memorial at Veterans Park, it’ll be a place where the community and Texas can stop and reflect on those who have helped America be free.”

An Honor Guard plaque inscribed with the memorial's name and importance was presented Monday by Roy May, a Texas A&M graduate, former yell leader and former sentinel in the Honor Guard for the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

May will speak on Wednesday about the sacrifices veterans have made, the importance of commemorating Memorial Day, remembering the fallen and what it’s like to be a tomb guard, he said.

“It’s special for me as a former tomb guard just being able to have that community outreach and that connection with the communities,” May said. “The ability to speak on Memorial Day on the behalf of anything is special, but this has more personal ties having been a sentinel in Arlington.”

Plans for the memorial include a 7-foot granite monument with a wreath that symbolizes the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, and a plaza that will feature a granite star in the middle, all surrounded by a garden, Cohen said.

“Across from it will be a bench where people can sit and reflect, to remember the unknown soldiers,” Cohen said. “It’ll just be a memorial where future generations learn that freedom comes with a heavy price.”

The Sons of the American Revolution, the A&M Garden Club, the Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley and local veterans have worked together on the project, Cohen said.

“Residents are very supportive of remembering the unknown soldiers because they appreciate the sacrifices that were made for America,” Cohen said.

Cohen said the memorial is in the organizational stages and the current donation target is $200,000, but it is subject to change.

“If people want a plaque or brick with their name on it, donation levels start at $250 and $500 for a 4-by-4 brick or an 8-by-8 brick,” Cohen said. “We have plaque categories for larger donations of $5,000, $10,000 and so forth, whose names will go on one of the pedestals in the garden.”

May said he is hoping for a strong turnout that will help raise money for the memorial. Food trucks will be on site, with a portion of the proceeds going toward the memorial. A conceptual image will be displayed during the event, he said.

“It’s been a perfect example of how we here in the Aggieland community not only help each other, but recognize veterans and veteran sacrifices,” May said.

For more information, go to texassar.org/independence.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.