In honor of Mexican American culture, Neal Elementary School hosted its annual Cinco de Mayo celebration Friday.

Linda Asberry, former principal of Neal Elementary, served as one of the emcees of the program.

“I’m glad to be here with you, and I’m glad that you’re here to help us celebrate Cinco de Mayo,” Asberry said to the crowd of students, teachers, community members and staff.

Asberry reminded students Cinco de Mayo is celebrated because on May 5, 1862, the Mexican army defeated the French army at the Battle of Puebla near Mexico City.

Following her introduction, Asberry introduced a few students to present the Mexican flag, which she said is considered to be one of the most beautiful flags in the world.

A full program followed, including singing, reading, dancing and even an El Grito, or “Mexican shout,” competition.

The pre-kindergarten class performed “De colores” that led to a room full of hands clapping along to the music. A group of first graders then recited a poem about the history of Cinco de Mayo with everyone in the audience repeating “Cinco, Cinco, Cinco de Mayo” in unison.

Those in attendance enjoyed a few dances: one from the kindergarten class and four from the Bryan school district’s own Ballet Folklórico dance group.

First grader Mateo Arreola, member of Ballet Folklórico, said he has been dancing for a year and loves performing in front of people.

Agustin Lara, fourth grade bilingual teacher at Neal Elementary, brought the Ballet Folklórico tradition to the district 26 years ago as a way to celebrate Mexican culture through song and dance. Lara also served as the organizer of Friday’s Cinco de Mayo program.

“We are promoting Mexican culture, but everybody participates; everybody is welcome,” Lara said. “We are not just a community; we are a family.”

That family is one that has respect for and celebrates all cultures by embracing diversity, Lara said.

Because Neal Elementary has a large population of Hispanic students, Lara said celebrations like Friday’s Cinco de Mayo event serve as a reminder of their culture.

“We don’t want our students to forget where we come from,” Lara said. “Also, for students who are not Hispanic, we also want them to learn about our culture, and what better way to do it than during a Cinco de Mayo celebration?”

While Friday’s Ballet Folklórico performance was reserved for Neal Elementary members, Lara said Ballet Folklórico includes students of all ages from across the district. Lara said the full dance group was set to perform later in the afternoon — first at Juanita’s Tex Mex Cantina in College Station, as well as First Friday in Downtown Bryan.

Marc Garcia-Rhodes, former teacher at Neal Elementary and current physical education teacher at SFA Middle School, surprised the students with two singing performances that brought a fiesta to the cafeteria.

“This is a very special day for me to come back here and perform in front of all of you,” Garcia-Rhodes said before jumping into the Spanish version of “Bailando."

An El Grito competition concluded the event with a boy and girl winner selected by the audience. Asberry explained how different shouts express different feelings, including approval, excitement or joy, sorrow if done slowly or happiness when shouted faster.

“Y’all were a great audience, and just like always I am so proud of you,” Principal Juanita Collins said. “I just love seeing how talented my Regal Eagles are.”